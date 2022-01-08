8 Eco-Friendlier Designer Denim Pieces for Going Green in 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change.

Stella McCartney

Vintage-wash women’s denim jumpsuit in sustainable organic cotton; $837 (reg. $1,395), stellamccartney.com

Stella McCartney Organic Cotton Vintage-Wash Jumpsuit $837 Buy now

JW Anderson

Cross-body Cap Nano bag in leather and denim, made from recycled cotton and polyester; $375, matchesfashion.com

JW Anderson Cross-body Cap Nano Bag $375 Buy now

Edwin

High-rise red Cai women’s jeans, produced with reduced water usage and clean energy sources; $188, edwin-usa.com and nordstrom.com

Edwin High-rise red Cai Women’s Jeans $188 Buy now

Chloé

Recycled denim women’s shirt with high collar and covered fastenings; $895, net-a-porter.com

Chloé Recycled Denim Women's Shirt $895 Buy now

Pangaia

Pink unisex hemp denim jacket with sherpa fleece lining made from recycled wool; $295, thepangaia.com

Pangaia Pink Unisex Denim Jacket $295 Buy now

Mother x Carolyn Murphy

Denim patchwork skirt reconstructed from a single pair of upcycled jeans; $285, motherdenim.com and net-a-porter.com

Mother x Carolyn Murphy Denim Patchwork Skirt $285 Buy now

AG

Men’s Tellis jeans produced with Vapor Wash using 65 percent less water and 65 percent less chemicals; $215, agjeans.com

AG Men’s Tellis Jeans $215 Buy now

11.11/eleven eleven

Reclaimed-denim men’s slippers with traditional Japanese quilting; $108 (reg. $215), mrporter.com

11.11/eleven eleven Men's Reclaimed Denim Slippers (reg. $215) $108 Buy now

This story first appeared in the Jan. 5 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.