×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

8 Eco-Friendlier Designer Denim Pieces for Going Green in 2022

These options from Stella McCartney, Chloe, Pangaia and more are spun from sustainable fibers and recycled materials.

Eco-Friendlier Denim
Eco-Friendlier Denim Sky: Adobe Stock. Slippers: Courtesy of Mr. Porter. Bag: Courtesy of Matchfashion. All other products: Courtesy of Brand.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change.

Stella McCartney

Vintage-wash women’s denim jumpsuit in sustainable organic cotton; $837 (reg. $1,395), stellamccartney.com

Stella McCartney: Vintage-wash women’s denim jumpsuit in sustainable organic cotton; $1,395, stellamccartney.com.

Stella McCartney Organic Cotton Vintage-Wash Jumpsuit $837
Buy now

JW Anderson

Cross-body Cap Nano bag in leather and denim, made from recycled cotton and polyester; $375, matchesfashion.com

JW Anderson: Cross-body Cap Nano bag in leather and denim, made from recycled cotton and polyester; $375, matchesfashion.com.

JW Anderson Cross-body Cap Nano Bag $375
Buy now

Edwin

High-rise red Cai women’s jeans, produced with reduced water usage and clean energy sources; $188, edwin-usa.com and nordstrom.com

Edwin: High-rise red Cai women’s jeans, produced with reduced water usage and clean energy sources; $188, edwin-usa.com.

Edwin High-rise red Cai Women’s Jeans $188
Buy now

Chloé

Recycled denim women’s shirt with high collar and covered fastenings; $895, net-a-porter.com

Chloe: Recycled denim women’s shirt with high collar and covered fastenings; $895, net-a-porter.com.

Chloé Recycled Denim Women's Shirt $895
Buy now

Pangaia

Pink unisex hemp denim jacket with sherpa fleece lining made from recycled wool; $295, thepangaia.com

Pangaia: Pink unisex hemp denim jacket with sherpa fleece lining made from recycled wool; $295, thepangaia.com.

Pangaia Pink Unisex Denim Jacket $295
Buy now

Mother x Carolyn Murphy

Denim patchwork skirt reconstructed from a single pair of upcycled jeans; $285, motherdenim.com and net-a-porter.com

Mother x: Carolyn Murphy Denim patchwork skirt reconstructed from a single pair of upcycled jeans; $285, net-a-porter.com.

Mother x Carolyn Murphy Denim Patchwork Skirt $285
Buy now

AG

Men’s Tellis jeans produced with Vapor Wash using 65 percent less water and 65 percent less chemicals; $215, agjeans.com

AG: Men’s Tellis jeans produced with Vapor Wash using 65 percent less water and 65 percent less chemicals; $215, agjeans.com.

AG Men’s Tellis Jeans $215
Buy now

11.11/eleven eleven

Reclaimed-denim men’s slippers with traditional Japanese quilting; $108 (reg. $215), mrporter.com

11.11/eleven eleven: Reclaimed-denim men’s slippers with traditional Japanese quilting; $215, mrporter.com.

11.11/eleven eleven Men's Reclaimed Denim Slippers (reg. $215) $108
Buy now

This story first appeared in the Jan. 5 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad