8 Eco-Friendlier Designer Denim Pieces for Going Green in 2022

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change.
Stella McCartney
Vintage-wash women’s denim jumpsuit in sustainable organic cotton; $837 (reg. $1,395), stellamccartney.com
JW Anderson
Cross-body Cap Nano bag in leather and denim, made from recycled cotton and polyester; $375, matchesfashion.com
Edwin
High-rise red Cai women’s jeans, produced with reduced water usage and clean energy sources; $188, edwin-usa.com and nordstrom.com
Chloé
Recycled denim women’s shirt with high collar and covered fastenings; $895, net-a-porter.com
Pangaia
Pink unisex hemp denim jacket with sherpa fleece lining made from recycled wool; $295, thepangaia.com
Mother x Carolyn Murphy
Denim patchwork skirt reconstructed from a single pair of upcycled jeans; $285, motherdenim.com and net-a-porter.com
AG
Men’s Tellis jeans produced with Vapor Wash using 65 percent less water and 65 percent less chemicals; $215, agjeans.com
11.11/eleven eleven
Reclaimed-denim men’s slippers with traditional Japanese quilting; $108 (reg. $215), mrporter.com
This story first appeared in the Jan. 5 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day