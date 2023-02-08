×
The Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Fine Jewelry and Watch Lovers

On-trend lockets, toi et moi rings and the gem known as "Cupid’s stone" are among the details that amp up the romance in the latest jewelry and watch designs.

Usher has been spotted wearing the 18-karat yellow-gold Shield locket, which is embellished with diamonds and features the word “fearless” engraved on the back, all on a black steel chain; $6,495, monicarichkosann.com or more options at neimanmarcus.com

L.A.-based designer Robert Keith created this Bonded ring as a gift for his wife, then added it to the house’s collection — the pair of rings are joined by an open link chain of 18-karat gold and embellished with diamonds; $16,000, at Hoorsenbuhs, Santa Monica and neimanmarcus.com

A deep red gradient-effect dial is set in a 37mm stainless steel case on the Defy Revival A3691, a tribute to an original piece from the 1970s; $6,900, at Westime Rodeo, Beverly Hills, hodinkee.com or watchesofswitzerland.com

The just-launched Pomellato Together collection includes this bangle comprised of a pair of slim bracelets in 18-karat rose gold and diamonds, joined by rose-gold links. Aubrey Plaza wore Pomellato to the Critics Choice Awards; $12,450, at Pomellato, Beverly Hills

On the Lucky You bracelet, diamonds and emeralds highlight an articulated koi (the fish symbolizes luck and love) and chain crafted of 18-karat rose gold; $17,400, at Jacob & Co., New York

Diamonds, pink sapphires, spessartite garnet and white mother-of-pearl are set in 18-karat rose gold on the Charms Romance Parisienne Rencontre watch; $59,000, at Van Cleef & Arpels, Beverly Hills

Dubbed “Cupid’s stones” by early Romans for their blend of fire and color, opals are the centerpiece of these Bow earrings crafted in 22-karat gold and accented with diamonds; $10,500, at Bergdorf Goodman, New York

From the Gemmy Gem collection, this one-of-a-kind toi et moi (“you and me”) double-stone ring showcases a 4.72-carat yellow tourmaline and a 2.87-carat green tourmaline set in 18-karat yellow gold; $6,230, at Irene Neuwirth, West Hollywood or more options at net-a-porter.com

These recently debuted unisex Lock bangles can be bought in pairs to be worn by both giver and recipient. Michael B. Jordan recently wore Tiffany & Co. while hosting Saturday Night Live; $14,900 in yellow and white gold with halfpavé diamonds and $6,900 in yellow gold, at Tiffany & Co., Beverly Hills

A heart-shaped rhodolite is positioned at 9 o’clock and surrounded by diamonds, pink sapphires, peridots and other stones on this Allegra watch in 18-karat rose gold; $29,700, at Bulgari, Beverly Hills

Personalized initials, birthstones and other charms can be placed inside this Diamond Lovers Knot locket that features faceted crystal, 14-karat gold and diamonds; starting at $8,500, loquetlondon.com

Peridots, sapphires, tourmalines and diamonds surround rubellites set in 18-karat yellow gold and platinum on these one-of-a-kind earrings from the Winston Candy collection (Nicole Kidman often wears the brand on red carpets); price upon request, at Harry Winston, Beverly Hills

This story first appeared in the Feb. 8 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.

