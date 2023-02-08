The Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Fine Jewelry and Watch Lovers

- Share this article on Facebook
Monica Rich Kosann
Usher has been spotted wearing the 18-karat yellow-gold Shield locket, which is embellished with diamonds and features the word “fearless” engraved on the back, all on a black steel chain; $6,495, monicarichkosann.com or more options at neimanmarcus.com
Hoorsenbuhs
L.A.-based designer Robert Keith created this Bonded ring as a gift for his wife, then added it to the house’s collection — the pair of rings are joined by an open link chain of 18-karat gold and embellished with diamonds; $16,000, at Hoorsenbuhs, Santa Monica and neimanmarcus.com
Zenith
A deep red gradient-effect dial is set in a 37mm stainless steel case on the Defy Revival A3691, a tribute to an original piece from the 1970s; $6,900, at Westime Rodeo, Beverly Hills, hodinkee.com or watchesofswitzerland.com
Pomellato
The just-launched Pomellato Together collection includes this bangle comprised of a pair of slim bracelets in 18-karat rose gold and diamonds, joined by rose-gold links. Aubrey Plaza wore Pomellato to the Critics Choice Awards; $12,450, at Pomellato, Beverly Hills
Jacob & Co.
On the Lucky You bracelet, diamonds and emeralds highlight an articulated koi (the fish symbolizes luck and love) and chain crafted of 18-karat rose gold; $17,400, at Jacob & Co., New York
Van Cleef & Arpels
Diamonds, pink sapphires, spessartite garnet and white mother-of-pearl are set in 18-karat rose gold on the Charms Romance Parisienne Rencontre watch; $59,000, at Van Cleef & Arpels, Beverly Hills
Arman Sarkisyan
Dubbed “Cupid’s stones” by early Romans for their blend of fire and color, opals are the centerpiece of these Bow earrings crafted in 22-karat gold and accented with diamonds; $10,500, at Bergdorf Goodman, New York
Irene Neuwirth
From the Gemmy Gem collection, this one-of-a-kind toi et moi (“you and me”) double-stone ring showcases a 4.72-carat yellow tourmaline and a 2.87-carat green tourmaline set in 18-karat yellow gold; $6,230, at Irene Neuwirth, West Hollywood or more options at net-a-porter.com
Tiffany & Co.
These recently debuted unisex Lock bangles can be bought in pairs to be worn by both giver and recipient. Michael B. Jordan recently wore Tiffany & Co. while hosting Saturday Night Live; $14,900 in yellow and white gold with halfpavé diamonds and $6,900 in yellow gold, at Tiffany & Co., Beverly Hills
Loquet London
Personalized initials, birthstones and other charms can be placed inside this Diamond Lovers Knot locket that features faceted crystal, 14-karat gold and diamonds; starting at $8,500, loquetlondon.com
Harry Winston
Peridots, sapphires, tourmalines and diamonds surround rubellites set in 18-karat yellow gold and platinum on these one-of-a-kind earrings from the Winston Candy collection (Nicole Kidman often wears the brand on red carpets); price upon request, at Harry Winston, Beverly Hills
This story first appeared in the Feb. 8 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.
-