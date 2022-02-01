×
The Most Luxurious Watches and Jewels to Gift for Valentine’s Day

For that person who deserves something truly spectacular, these timepieces and gems will dazzle in ultra-romantic hues.

Valentine’s Day Gifts
For Valentine’s Day gifts that really wow, a selection of jewelry and fine timepieces — from Cartier, Chanel, Harry Winston and more — in the romantic hues of pink and red.

Misahara

Plima earrings in yellow gold feature a pair of pink tourmalines totaling 11.2 carats and surrounded by white diamonds, set above pink sapphires totaling 36.04 carats; $15,000, more details and and schedule an appointment at misahara.com

Misahara - Pink Sapphire - Earrings - Publicity - 2022

Harry Winston

Heart-shaped balloons are crafted of gemstones and mother-of-pearl cabochons in a 36mm diamond-embellished case on the Premier Valentine’s Flying Hearts Automatic watch; price upon request, at Harry Winston, Beverly Hills; more details and schedule an appointment at harrywinston.com

Harry Winston - Premiere Valentine's Flying Hearts Watch - Publicity - 2022

Cartier

A briolette-cut, 58.84- carat pink morganite is the centerpiece of a high-jewelry necklace of brown and white diamonds set in white gold; price upon request, at Cartier, Beverly Hills; more details and schedule an appointment at cartier.com

Cartier Briolette Cut Necklace - Publicity - 2022

De Beers

Surrounded by white diamonds and set in 18-karat white gold, pink diamonds evoke flamingo feathers on this high-jewelry bracelet from the Portraits of Nature collection; $260,000, at De Beers, New York; more details and schedule an appointment at debeers.com

De Beers - Portraits of Nature Greater Flamingo Bracelet - Publicity - 2022

 

Chanel

Baguette-cut rubies totaling 2.11 carats are set in 18-karat beige gold on the Boy.Friend Skeleton Red Edition watch; price upon request, at Chanel Fine Jewelry, Beverly Hills; more details and schedule an appointment at chanel.com

Chanel - Boy.Friend Skeleton Red Edition - Publicity - 2022

W.Rosado

A 3.58-carat ruby and white diamonds are highlighted on the Tribu pendant of ceramic-coated gold; $80,000, at Saks Fifth Avenue, Beverly Hills and New York; more details and schedule an appointment at wrosado.com

Lazy loaded image
W.Rosado

Rafka

Floral motif Floro cuff links are made using vintage hand-carved Sardinian coral, full-cut diamonds and faceted Burmese rubies, set in engraved 18-karat rose gold; price upon request, rafka.com

Lazy loaded image
Rafka

Omega

Diamond pavé bezel, hour markers, seconds subdial and central minute track rings in 18-karat Sedna gold in a 34-millimeter case with a sun-brushed burgundy dial on the Constellation Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre watch; $22,800 at watchesofswitzerland.com

Lazy loaded image
Watches of Switzerland

Mateo New York

An emerald-cut pink topaz is set in yellow gold and flanked by white diamonds on the East West Pink Topaz ring; $1,875, at Jaimie Geller Jewelry, Pacific Palisades, jaimegellerjewelry.com and mateonewyork.com

Lazy loaded image
Mateo

Messika

From Messika’s private collection, this Toi & Moi ring highlights one fancy pink VVS1 heart-shaped diamond totaling 7.06 carats and one natural fancy light yellow VVS1 heart-shaped diamond totaling 3.46 carats, surrounded by 121 brilliant-cut diamonds totaling .71 carats, all set in 18-karat yellow gold; price upon request, at messika.com

Lazy loaded image
Messika

Kimberly McDonald

Kimberly McDonald’s one-of-a-kind earrings featuring 14.91 carats of rubies surrounded by 2.75 carats of fancy-cut diamonds, set in 18-karat white gold with a black rhodium finish; $413,600, at Neiman Marcus, Beverly Hills; more jewelry at kimberlymcdonald.com and neimanmarcus.com

Lazy loaded image
Kimberly McDonald

 

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

This story first appeared in the Jan. 26 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

