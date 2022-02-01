The Most Luxurious Watches and Jewels to Gift for Valentine’s Day

- Share this article on Facebook
For Valentine’s Day gifts that really wow, a selection of jewelry and fine timepieces — from Cartier, Chanel, Harry Winston and more — in the romantic hues of pink and red.
Misahara
Plima earrings in yellow gold feature a pair of pink tourmalines totaling 11.2 carats and surrounded by white diamonds, set above pink sapphires totaling 36.04 carats; $15,000, more details and and schedule an appointment at misahara.com
Harry Winston
Heart-shaped balloons are crafted of gemstones and mother-of-pearl cabochons in a 36mm diamond-embellished case on the Premier Valentine’s Flying Hearts Automatic watch; price upon request, at Harry Winston, Beverly Hills; more details and schedule an appointment at harrywinston.com
Cartier
A briolette-cut, 58.84- carat pink morganite is the centerpiece of a high-jewelry necklace of brown and white diamonds set in white gold; price upon request, at Cartier, Beverly Hills; more details and schedule an appointment at cartier.com
De Beers
Surrounded by white diamonds and set in 18-karat white gold, pink diamonds evoke flamingo feathers on this high-jewelry bracelet from the Portraits of Nature collection; $260,000, at De Beers, New York; more details and schedule an appointment at debeers.com
Chanel
Baguette-cut rubies totaling 2.11 carats are set in 18-karat beige gold on the Boy.Friend Skeleton Red Edition watch; price upon request, at Chanel Fine Jewelry, Beverly Hills; more details and schedule an appointment at chanel.com
W.Rosado
A 3.58-carat ruby and white diamonds are highlighted on the Tribu pendant of ceramic-coated gold; $80,000, at Saks Fifth Avenue, Beverly Hills and New York; more details and schedule an appointment at wrosado.com
Rafka
Floral motif Floro cuff links are made using vintage hand-carved Sardinian coral, full-cut diamonds and faceted Burmese rubies, set in engraved 18-karat rose gold; price upon request, rafka.com
Omega
Diamond pavé bezel, hour markers, seconds subdial and central minute track rings in 18-karat Sedna gold in a 34-millimeter case with a sun-brushed burgundy dial on the Constellation Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre watch; $22,800 at watchesofswitzerland.com
Mateo New York
An emerald-cut pink topaz is set in yellow gold and flanked by white diamonds on the East West Pink Topaz ring; $1,875, at Jaimie Geller Jewelry, Pacific Palisades, jaimegellerjewelry.com and mateonewyork.com
Messika
From Messika’s private collection, this Toi & Moi ring highlights one fancy pink VVS1 heart-shaped diamond totaling 7.06 carats and one natural fancy light yellow VVS1 heart-shaped diamond totaling 3.46 carats, surrounded by 121 brilliant-cut diamonds totaling .71 carats, all set in 18-karat yellow gold; price upon request, at messika.com
Kimberly McDonald
Kimberly McDonald’s one-of-a-kind earrings featuring 14.91 carats of rubies surrounded by 2.75 carats of fancy-cut diamonds, set in 18-karat white gold with a black rhodium finish; $413,600, at Neiman Marcus, Beverly Hills; more jewelry at kimberlymcdonald.com and neimanmarcus.com
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.
This story first appeared in the Jan. 26 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.
