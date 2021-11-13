The Best New Luxury Watches for Women Feature Handcrafted Dials

Van Cleef & Arpels

Diamonds, sapphires, enamel work, white mother-of-pearl, lapis lazuli and onyx are set in 18-karat white and yellow gold to create the sunburst dial of the Lady Arpels Soleil Féerique timepiece; price upon request, at Van Cleef & Arpels, Beverly Hills and vancleefarpels.com.

Jaquet Droz

Plique-à-jour enameling first used 1,500 years ago creates a stained-glass effect on the dial of the Petite Heure Minute Smalta Clara Hummingbird, with an off-center dial in mother-of-pearl and 100 diamonds on the 35mm red-gold case; limited to eight pieces, price upon request, at Feldmar Watch Company, Los Angeles, and jaquet-droz.com.

Piaget

Limited to eight pieces, this Altiplano Piaget Rose watch is crafted using carved stones, hand-applied enamel and gold engraving to create the floral dial in a 36mm rose gold case set with baguette- and brilliant-cut diamonds; price upon request, at Piaget, Beverly Hills and New York and piaget.com.

Dior

The Dior Grand Bal Ruban with oscillating weight is limited to 18 pieces, and up to two weeks is required to handcraft its black mother-of-pearl dial inlaid with pink gold leaf; price upon request, at Dior, Beverly Hills and New York. Shop online at dior.com for similar styles.

Bulgari

Mother-of-pearl pieces are individually faceted and hand-set using an intarsia technique to evoke sunrays on the automatic 33mm stainless-steel Lvcea, which is embellished with diamonds and a rubellite crown; $9,700, at Bulgari, Beverly Hills and New York and bulgari.com.

Hermès

Inspired by an iconic scarf motif, the mythological winged horse Pegasus is crafted of Grand Feu enamel and straw marquetry on the dial of the Slim d’Hermès La Source de Pegase, housed in a white gold case set with 52 baguette-cut diamonds; price upon request, at Hermès, New York and Beverly Hills and hermes.com.

A version of this story first appeared in the Nov. 10 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.