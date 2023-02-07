Bette Midler to Be Honored at the 25th Costume Designers Guild Awards

The Costume Designers Guild has announced that Bette Midler will receive the distinguished collaborator award at its upcoming Costume Designers Guild Awards (CDGA) show on Feb. 27.

The multi-talented actress and singer, a two-time Oscar nominee for The Rose and For The Boys who most recently starred in Hocus Pocus 2, says of the honor in a statement, “In my very long career, I have been blessed to work with some of the greatest costume designers ever in the worlds of stage and film. It’s been a wild ride, and I am delighted that they have chosen me as their honoree this year; I truly owe them everything. I look forward to thanking each and every one of them; geniuses all.” The distinguished collaborator award is designated for “individuals who demonstate unwavering support of costume designer and creative partnerships with costume designers.”

Midler joins a trio of previously announced honorees for the 25th CDGAs. Angela Bassett, nominated for this year’s Oscars for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, is set to receive the spotlight award and costume designers Deborah L. Scott (an Oscar winner for Titanic) and Rachael M. Stanley (a three-time Emmy nominee) will be honored, respectively, with the career achievement award and the distinguished service award.

“Not only are we celebrating our milestone 25th CDGA,” said Terry Gordon, president of the Costume Designers Guild, IATSE Local 892, in a statement, “but we’re also honoring an extraordinary group of talented women, a group that now includes the luminous Bette Midler. All of our illustrious honorees are leaders, amazing collaborators, glass-ceiling breakers and proven icons in their art and craft.”

On Jan. 12, the CDGAs — which are sponsored this year by Westfield Century City and Campari and produced by NVE Experience Agency — announced its nominees in eight competitive categories, including film, television and short form design. Among them is Hocus Pocus 2 costume designer Salvador Perez, who has been nominated for a CDGA in the category of excellence in sci-fi / fantasy film.

Last year’s winners at the CDGAs were Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan (for Dune), Carter (Coming 2 America), Jenny Beavan (Cruella), Shawna Trpcic (The Book of Boba Fett), Patricia Field and Marylin Fitoussi (Emily in Paris), Sharon Long (The Great), Tom Broecker and Eric Justian (Saturday Night Live) and B. Åkerlund (Swarovski commercial).