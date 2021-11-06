Brighton Way in Beverly Hills Emerges as Destination for Luxury Menswear

A small stretch of Brighton Way in Beverly Hills is now a must-stop for men’s luxury fashion. “That’s my spot,” says wardrobe consultant Andrew Weitz of The Weitz Effect, who dresses some of the town’s biggest execs. “It’s a fantastic little street if you’re interested in designer clothing.”

Recent additions to the block (located just west of Rodeo Drive) include Hermès-owned bespoke and ready-to-wear shoemaker John Lobb and Italian label Eleventy. Both are two-level stores and include VIP private shopping areas.

They join established tenants Isaia and Berluti (whose ombre suits have been seen this year on Leslie Odom Jr. and screenwriter Dave Callaham).

Duke Hagenburger, the GM of Isaia’s boutique, notes that while Rodeo is “globally famous, Brighton has a calm, neighborhood feel, but it’s still in the heart of Beverly Hills.”

About to open there as well: the first West Coast outpost of Orlebar Brown, known for its colorful swim shorts (worn by Daniel Craig as 007). Meanwhile, around the corner on Camden Drive, Sotheby’s opened a new storefront gallery space, while Cipriani, the Italian hospitality empire, is planning to open a restaurant on Camden.

Monthly rents on the block range from $40 to $50 a square foot, according to Devin Klein, vp retail at Jones Lang LaSalle Brokerage Inc., compared with $80 to $90 on Rodeo Drive. Adds Klein, “There’s an intimate feel, like you are strolling down Bond Street in London.”

Other shops on the block include a pop-up from Brazilian brand 120% Lino, Italian jeweler Vhernier, women’s luxury clothing brand Escada, a Wolford boutique and high-end collectible vintage store What Goes Around Comes Around.

John Lobb’s Beverly Hills boutique exclusive grey calf leather slip-ons, in a limited edition of 20 pairs, $4,990. John Lobb

The hand-sculpted leather soles of the John Lobb boutique exclusive shoes are stamped with a palm tree image. John Lobb

