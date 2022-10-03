Beyoncé Drops Video for ‘Renaissance’ Song “Summer Renaissance” in New Tiffany & Co. Campaign

Each element connected to this summer’s rollout of Beyoncé’s Renaissance has felt (unsurprisingly) flawless, from the irresistible energy of its dance-focused tracks to the ultra-stylish imagery that’s been released since the earliest teases of this seventh solo album. A master class in high fashion, both the still images and teaser videos connected to Renaissance have featured Beyoncé wearing custom looks from coveted labels that range from Gucci and Alaïa to Schiaparelli and Mugler, as well as Los Angeles-based artist Nusi Quero, who crafted the piece the superstar wears while poised atop a holographic horse on the album’s cover, an image meant to evoke thoughts of Lady Godiva.

But beyond those teaser videos, plus the official “Renaissance” lyric videos, there have been no full music videos yet released in support of the album. Today, fans who have been waiting to see more of Beyoncé in action have something new to watch.

Beyoncé — whose year-old partnership with Tiffany & Co. includes starring in its just-released ad campaign “Lose Yourself in Love” — has now released a film with the jewelry house for the finale song on Renaissance, “Summer Renaissance.” The black-and-white film was directed by Grammy Award winner Mark Romanek (“Scream,” “Got til It’s Gone,” “Hurt”); a 30-second version of the video can be seen below.

Sampling Donna Summer’s 1977 megahit “I Feel Love,” the film for “Summer Renaissance” is infused with a Studio 54 vibe throughout, with both Beyoncé and several of the 90 dancers who surround her wearing signature Tiffany & Co. jewels. Fashion photographer Mason Poole lensed the still images of the campaign, while Beyoncé’s longtime stylist, Marni Senofonte, who also worked on the artist’s 2016 Lemonade, worked with stylist and Vogue Italia editor-at-large Patti Wilson on the campaign. Fatima Robinson, whose work includes Pharrell Williams’s “Happy” and Meghan Trainor’s “All About the Bass,” was the choreographer on “Summer Renaissance.”

Breaking a little more than 13 months after Beyoncé and Jay-Z starred in the Tiffany & Co. “About Love” campaign released in August 2021, the upbeat “Lose Yourself in Love” film puts Mrs. Carter front and center solo as a thoroughly empowered woman amid an energetic dance floor that evokes a 1970s club culture.

While she wore the legendary Tiffany Diamond in “About Love,” for this latest campaign Beyoncé wears a variety of signature jewels, including a round brilliant diamond totaling more than 10 carats in a Tiffany setting on a platinum ring, as well as a necklace and earrings by famed Tiffany & Co. designer Jean Schlumberger. Several of the dancers surrounding Beyoncé, meanwhile, are likewise wearing signature Tiffany & Co. jewels, including Mesh and Bean pieces from the house’s Elsa Peretti collection.

Beyoncé also can be seen in the Renaissance film wearing a custom piece created for the campaign, a large-scale design inspired by the graduated-link necklace from Tiffany & Co.’s HardWear collection. The house’s Jewelry Design and Innovation Workshop in New York City crafted the piece, which features 18-karat gold links three times the size of the original necklace. To celebrate the campaign, a limited quantity of the large-scale necklace will be available for purchase on Oct. 23.

Beyoncé in a still from Mark Romance’s film for Tiffany & Co. Mason Poole/Tiffany & Co.

This latest campaign also represents Tiffany & Co.’s continued partnership with Beyoncé and Jay-Z on its About Love Scholarship Program, a collaboration with BeyGOOD and the Shawn Carter Foundation. Tiffany & Co. pledged $2 million in scholarship funds to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), to be awarded to students in arts and other creative fields.

Romanek’s black-and-white film for Renaissance was shot using a rare 65mm camera and was conceptualized as an exploration of fearless creativity, says Alexandre Arnault, executive vp product and communications for Tiffany & Co. “‘Lose Yourself in Love’ embodies the beauty of self-love and empowered elegance,” he notes. “Beyoncé is an inspiration to so many because she embodies these qualities. We are honored to continue our partnership for the second year in a row and usher in an exciting new era of love.”