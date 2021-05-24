Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet: Best-Dressed Stars

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
More than one musician mentioned on Sunday night’s Billboard Music Awards black carpet that they were thrilled to be out of the house and at an event, and that showed in their style choices as well, with many presenters and nominees choosing colorful looks that felt downright celebratory.
Pink and red were the hot colors of the night, from Alicia Keys in custom Valentino and Kehlani in Tony Ward Couture to Saweetie in a Giambattista Valli haute-couture high-low gown that quickly gained buzz on Instagram and Twitter. Metallic gold — notably Gabby Barrett in a gold lamé dress by Lebanese designer Nicolas Jebran and Renee Elise Goldsberry in a metallic one-shoulder dress by Dundas — also were among the night’s highlights. Many guys also opted for color and a mix of prints, from the green Fendi suit Nick Jonas wore on the black carpet to the Louis Vuitton looks worn by hip-hop trio Migos, while DJ Khaled wore multiple changes by his go-to label, Dolce & Gabbana.
Related Stories
Here’s a rundown of the night’s most talked-about looks.
Saweetie in Giambattista Valli
Saweetie wowed in a strapless floral-embellished gown in silk taffeta from Giambattista Valli’s Spring 2021 haute-couture collection.
Alicia Keys in Valentino
Alicia Keys wore a custom three-piece look in begonia pink silk faille by Valentino.
Nick Jonas in Fendi
Nick Jonas walked the red carpet in tone-on-tone green, including a trench-style jacket, a look from Fendi’s Fall/Winter 2021 collection. He accessorized with a Richard Mille watch.
Priyanka Chopra in Dolce & Gabbana
Priyanka Chopra wore a custom sheer crystal-embellished gown with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit, and a vintage gold hardware belt, all by Dolce & Gabbana. She completed the look with
Cynthia Erivo in Carolina Herrera
Cynthia Erivo wore a custom gown of tiered polka dots by Carolina Herrera creative director Wes Gordon, paired with jewelry by Roberto Coin.
Gabby Barrett in Nicolas Jebran
Gabby Barrett shone in a gold draped one-shoulder dress from Lebanese designer Nicolas Jebran. She finished the look with shoes by Stuart Weitzman and jewelry by Beverly Hills-based designer Dena Kemp.
Gabrielle Union in Prada
Gabrielle Union wore a paillette-embellished gown by Prada with jewels by Bulgari.
Kathryn Hahn in Thom Browne
Kathryn Hahn wore a white silk-satin corset tipped in black silk taffeta with a black mohair grosgrain single-breasted jacket and men’s-styled trousers by Thom Browne.
H.E.R. in Dior
H.E.R. wore a red sequin-embroidered jumpsuit from Dior’s Pre-Fall 2021 collection.
Migos in Louis Vuitton
Hip-hop trio Migos wore looks by Louis Vuitton.
The Weeknd in Bottega Veneta
The Weeknd sported a suit by Bottega Veneta.
Renée Elise Goldsberry in Dundas
The actress wore a gold metallic one-shoulder dress with a frilled neckline by Dundas, with diamonds by Chopard.
Kehlani in Tony Ward
Kehlani wore a three-piece look in red silk taffeta and sheer mesh with beading by Tony Ward Spring 2021 Couture and jewels by Bulgari, including a Serpenti Viper necklace of diamonds set in white gold.
Doja Cat in Balmain
Doja Cat wore a striped look from the Balmain archives with Jacob & Co. jewels.
DJ Khaled in Dolce & Gabbana
DJ Khaled wore Dolce & Gabbana.
Karol G. in Celia Kritharioti
Karol G. wore a custom sheer dress fully embellished with Swarovski crystals by Athens-based designer Celia Kritharioti with a crystal thong by The Disco Daddy and jewelry by Anabela Chan.
The show is produced by Dick Clark Productions, a division of MRC, which is a co-owner of The Hollywood Reporter through a joint venture with Penske Media titled P-MRC.