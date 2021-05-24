Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet: Best-Dressed Stars

More than one musician mentioned on Sunday night’s Billboard Music Awards black carpet that they were thrilled to be out of the house and at an event, and that showed in their style choices as well, with many presenters and nominees choosing colorful looks that felt downright celebratory.

Pink and red were the hot colors of the night, from Alicia Keys in custom Valentino and Kehlani in Tony Ward Couture to Saweetie in a Giambattista Valli haute-couture high-low gown that quickly gained buzz on Instagram and Twitter. Metallic gold — notably Gabby Barrett in a gold lamé dress by Lebanese designer Nicolas Jebran and Renee Elise Goldsberry in a metallic one-shoulder dress by Dundas — also were among the night’s highlights. Many guys also opted for color and a mix of prints, from the green Fendi suit Nick Jonas wore on the black carpet to the Louis Vuitton looks worn by hip-hop trio Migos, while DJ Khaled wore multiple changes by his go-to label, Dolce & Gabbana.

Here’s a rundown of the night’s most talked-about looks.

Saweetie in Giambattista Valli

Saweetie wowed in a strapless floral-embellished gown in silk taffeta from Giambattista Valli’s Spring 2021 haute-couture collection.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 23: In this image released on May 23, Saweetie poses backstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards , broadcast on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp) Rich Fury/Getty Images

Alicia Keys in Valentino

Alicia Keys wore a custom three-piece look in begonia pink silk faille by Valentino.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 23: In this image released on May 23, Alicia Keys poses backstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp) Rich Fury/Getty Images

Nick Jonas in Fendi

Nick Jonas walked the red carpet in tone-on-tone green, including a trench-style jacket, a look from Fendi’s Fall/Winter 2021 collection. He accessorized with a Richard Mille watch.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 23: Nick Jonas poses backstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp) Rich Fury/Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra in Dolce & Gabbana

Priyanka Chopra wore a custom sheer crystal-embellished gown with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit, and a vintage gold hardware belt, all by Dolce & Gabbana. She completed the look with

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 23: Priyanka Chopra Jonas poses backstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp) Rich Fury/Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo in Carolina Herrera

Cynthia Erivo wore a custom gown of tiered polka dots by Carolina Herrera creative director Wes Gordon, paired with jewelry by Roberto Coin.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Gabby Barrett in Nicolas Jebran

Gabby Barrett shone in a gold draped one-shoulder dress from Lebanese designer Nicolas Jebran. She finished the look with shoes by Stuart Weitzman and jewelry by Beverly Hills-based designer Dena Kemp.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 23: Cade Foehner poses backstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp)Gabby Barrett Rich Fury/Getty Images

Gabrielle Union in Prada

Gabrielle Union wore a paillette-embellished gown by Prada with jewels by Bulgari.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 23: Gabrielle Union poses backstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp) Rich Fury/Getty Images

Kathryn Hahn in Thom Browne

Kathryn Hahn wore a white silk-satin corset tipped in black silk taffeta with a black mohair grosgrain single-breasted jacket and men’s-styled trousers by Thom Browne.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

H.E.R. in Dior

H.E.R. wore a red sequin-embroidered jumpsuit from Dior’s Pre-Fall 2021 collection.

Migos in Louis Vuitton

Hip-hop trio Migos wore looks by Louis Vuitton.

The Weeknd in Bottega Veneta

The Weeknd sported a suit by Bottega Veneta.

Renée Elise Goldsberry in Dundas

The actress wore a gold metallic one-shoulder dress with a frilled neckline by Dundas, with diamonds by Chopard.

Kehlani in Tony Ward

Kehlani wore a three-piece look in red silk taffeta and sheer mesh with beading by Tony Ward Spring 2021 Couture and jewels by Bulgari, including a Serpenti Viper necklace of diamonds set in white gold.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 23: In this image released on May 23, Kehlani poses backstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp) Rich Fury/Getty Images

Doja Cat in Balmain

Doja Cat wore a striped look from the Balmain archives with Jacob & Co. jewels.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

DJ Khaled in Dolce & Gabbana

DJ Khaled wore Dolce & Gabbana.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 23: DJ Khaled poses backstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp) Rich Fury/Getty Images

Karol G. in Celia Kritharioti

Karol G. wore a custom sheer dress fully embellished with Swarovski crystals by Athens-based designer Celia Kritharioti with a crystal thong by The Disco Daddy and jewelry by Anabela Chan.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 23: In this image released on May 23, Karol G poses backstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp) Rich Fury/Getty Images

The show is produced by Dick Clark Productions, a division of MRC, which is a co-owner of The Hollywood Reporter through a joint venture with Penske Media titled P-MRC.