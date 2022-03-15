Billie Lourd Marries Austen Rydell in Cabo San Lucas

(L-R) Billie Lourd and Austen Rydell attend The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala at The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on September 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

American Horror Story star Billie Lourd and actor-producer Austen Rydell have tied the knot.

According to People, the pair got married on Saturday in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

The day after People’s story, Lourd posted two photos to her Instagram account of her and Rydell in their wedding attire, captioned simply by the date of the nuptials: “3.12.22.” She also linked to Vogue’s story about her wedding dress.

Fellow American Horror Story actress Leslie Grossman posted about Lourd and Rydell’s wedding in an Instagram story over the weekend. “Billie and Austen’s wedding weekend is over, which is so sad ’cause it was the most fun,” she said, adding that she won “best dressed.”

The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to Lourd’s representative for further details.

Lourd and Rydell got engaged in June of 2020. At the time, Rydell posted a series of photos on Instagram and captioned the gallery: “She said YES!! (Actually she said “Duhhh”) But I guess that’s even better than yes?!?”

In September of that year, Lourd — who is the daughter of late Star Wars legend Carrie Fisher and CAA power agent Bryan Lourd — welcomed a baby boy with Rydell, named Kingston.

Lourd’s other credits include Scream Queens and Booksmart. She also plays Lieutenant Connix in several installments of Star Wars.

Rydell is currently listed as a producer on the coming-of-age film Wildflower, starring Alexandra Daddario and Jean Smart.