Emmys: Stylist Michael Fisher on Bowen Yang’s “Bold and Fun” Approach to Fashion (Exclusive)

Michael Fisher worked with clients Kieran Culkin, Oscar Isaac, Jake Gyllenhaal and Benedict Cumberbatch during their respective stints hosting Saturday Night Live during the 2021-22 season and each time, the star stylist really wanted to meet one cas member of the long-running series: Bowen Yang, nominated at Monday night’s Emmy Awards for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series.

“I admit it, I was fan-girling off to the side of the stage [at 30 Rock] each time,” Fisher tells The Hollywood Reporter exclusively. “He’s so talented, and you can tell he loves to have fun with fashion.” Fisher ultimately sent a direct message to Yang via his Instagram account earlier this year, noting he’d love to work with the actor while he was doing press for Fire Island, the Hulu queer romantic comedy released in June. That did the trick, and Yang’s look for the 2022 Emmys is the latest in that recently formed alliance.

When Yang’s name was among the Emmy nominations announced in mid-July, he and Fisher launched into a discussion about his look for the event almost immediately. “He sent some ideas he was thinking about, and I did the same,” Fisher says. “I like to have his rack arranged with a range of the most avant-garde to the most classic options — the latter with a twist, of course. We always seem to land in the middle.”

To Monday’s 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, Yang is wearing a blue-black tuxedo by Milan-based Etro, consisting of a semi-tailored wool and silk jacquard jacket richly embroidered with an ornamental pattern of flowers and mythological animals, paired with trousers in the same jacquard fabric, minus the embroidery.

Bowen Yang Momodu Mansaray/Getty

An off-white twill tuxedo shirt with covered placket by Swedish brand Eton and a navy satin bow tie complete the suit. “The shirt is almost a tea-stained, soft buttery yellow, which I love because it brings out the embroidery,” Fisher notes. “I also really love a covered placket, because I hate seeing buttons on a tuxedo look.”

Bowen Yang, in Etro, and his mother, Dr. Meng Su, before leaving for the 2022 Emmys. Courtesy of Michael Fisher

Black-patent tuxedo shoes by Christian Louboutin — “a style with a bit more attitude than a typical tuxedo shoe,” Fisher adds — are also confirmed, while as of Sunday night, decisions were still being made about Yang’s jewelry and watch. “I know we’re not doing a brooch, only because it’s too much with the jacket’s embroidery,” Fisher says. “Bowen wears jewelry every day and loves jade and onyx pieces. There will be an earring, then we’re thinking lots of great diamond rings from Or & Elle and Anne Sisteron. We like to leave the jewelry to the day of, because jewelry should always be a reflection of your current feelings.” The duo also had narrowed down the watch choice to two, both by Vacheron Constantin.

Bowen Yang Emmy Fashion Courtesy of Michael Fisher

Is the styling experience easier when a client is adventurous about fashion? “Adventurous is too small a word to describe Bowen,” Fisher says. “I can’t imagine what it takes to do his job and be the comedian, actor and writer that he is, and he wants his wardrobe to be just as interesting and bold and fun as what you see in him. He loves young, fresh designers like Mr. Saturday and Zankov and [footwear designer] Syro, but he also appreciates classics like Etro, Brioni and Paul Smith. My job is in finding those pieces that elevate him and the artist he is and making him feel like himself. The biggest challenge for me is not in finding clothes that fit the body; it’s the clothing that fits the personality and makes that personality shine.”

Even better, working with Yang has turned out to be everything Fisher hoped it might be when he was standing off to the side during Saturday Night Live rehearsals. “He’s been a dream client,” he adds.