New ‘Bridgerton’ Jewelry Collection Kicks Off Shondaland’s “Seat at the Table” Initiative

“It’s what we’ve dreamt about as designers: to be included and to have a seat at the table,” says costume designer Ellen Mirojnick, on a call ahead of the Nov. 15 launch of the Bridgerton x Monica Rich Kosann fine-jewelry collection. The collaboration between the Bridgerton season one costume designer and the New York City-based jeweler also kicks off the new “Seat at the Table” initiative from Shondaland, the production company behind the steamy period romance, geared toward including creatives in licensing deals.

Mirojnick is essentially the architect of the ongoing Bridgerton-fueled “Regencycore” trend, having established the show’s influential Easter Egg-hued palette of contemporary-meets-Regency-Era silhouettes. Ahead of the Netflix juggernaut’s sophomore run last spring (costume designed by season one assistant Sophie Canale), searches for corsets surged 123 percent and empire waist dresses spiked 93 percent.

But, prior Bridgerton-inspired fashion collaborations — running from shoes with Malone Souliers and floral dresses with Spanish fast-fashion brand Stradivarius to a women-empowering partnership with Hill House Home and Meena Harris’ Phenomenal — didn’t include Mirojnick. Indeed, studios and production companies churning out licensed collections that do not include the original creatives behind the recognizable, trend-making looks, is a longtime industry practice, notably with the proliferation of streamers.

Netflix, home to Bridgerton, regularly releases collabs — like a recent ‘80s mall rat-themed Stranger Things line with Balmain, which had nary a mention in the media release of Amy Parris, who designed the last two seasons. That said, in 2014, Scandal costume designer Lyn Paolo and star Kerry Washington teamed with The Limited to offer fans an accessible version of Olivia Pope’s power wardrobe. “Some of us have experienced [being included in a collaboration], a lot of us haven’t,” says Mirojnick.

Jewelry items in the new Monica Rich Kosann x Bridgerton collection Courtesy of Shondaland

Over the years, the Costume Designers Guild has steadily ramped up discussions around the matter, especially during its recent pay equity campaign.

So, Shondaland’s “Seat at the Table” initiative is significant. In its announcement, the company states that it “will be partnering with the incredibly talented artists from their various productions to create products that are both representative of the creators’ work on their respective shows as well as the creators themselves.” The production company is committing to officially including costume designers, and, in the future, other behind-the-scenes creatives, in merchandising and collaboration deals. These are the very people who are instrumental in envisioning the onscreen worlds that fans yearn to incorporate into their own lives.

But why now?

“We started asking ourselves why more media companies aren’t recognizing their production creatives in this way — and examining how our choices and consumer products could be rooted in bringing others up the ladder with us,” says Shondaland chief design and digital media officer Sandie Bailey. The initiative also falls in line with Shondaland’s and Netflix’s efforts toward diversity, equity and inclusion, such as the Producers Initiative Programs and The Ladder Program announced in May.

Costume designer Ellen Mirojnick with Phoebe Dynevor (Daphne Bridgerton) on the set of the hit Netflix show. Liam Daniel/Netflix @2020

“We’ve challenged ourselves to bring the people who’ve made our storytelling possible into the spotlight along with us now,” says Bailey, who, back in the day herself, worked in Scandal’s set decoration department. “We truly believe in that phrase, ‘It takes a village,’ and why can’t we recognize that village? We don’t need to take up all the space — and we aren’t the only ones deserving of the financial success that comes along with these projects.” (A spokesperson for Shondaland said the company would not comment on the deal structures carried out through the “A Seat at the Table” initiative.)

Launching “Seat at the Table” with Mirojnick and Bridgerton (now shooting its third season) came about organically during the production of the April 2021 costume-focused episode of Shondaland’s Bridgerton: The Official Podcast. “I really saw [Mirojnick’s] passion for what she does, her passion for the fans, and thought, ‘Why wouldn’t we bring her along on this journey?’ explains Bailey. “Who better to deliver accessible and modern-day versions of some of the things we see on the show when she’s the person who started it all?”

Ellen Mirojnick Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Shondaland had already worked with Monica Rich Kosann and jibed with the Certified B-corp jeweler’s social responsibility commitments and ethos of women empowerment. Mirojnick was just as ecstatic. “Meeting Monica Rich Kosann was just the most joyous, joyous, joyous collaboration I could ever have,” says Mirojnick, who explains that the two thrived through the design process, from brainstorming and sketching to final approvals, via Zoom from opposite coasts. “This happened in like five days,” she says, excitedly. “That’s how quick it was. That’s how in sync we were.”

The end result distills the essence of Bridgerton into three core Regency-inspired contemporary styles: a crown-shaped poesy ring, inscribed with “queen,” a precious gem-embellished bumblebee charm and a romantic locket, with heart-shaped vine-detailing and a “B,” an ode to the series. The styles are versatile, for instance, the ring can be worn on a chain as a pendant, while the locket and bee can be linked as charms on a bracelet. The prices range from $815 to $3,250 for 18-karat gold pieces, while sterling silver items run from $160 to $685.

“It is absolutely Bridgerton,” says a thrilled Mirojnick of the collection, which she also describes as “truthful.”

18-karat gold necklace in the Bridgerton x Monica Rich Kosann Fine Jewelry Collection Courtesy of Shondaland

“It is not somebody else’s interpretation of Bridgerton,” she continues. “It comes from the root source and the fans will know that it really feels like a modern interpretation. It isn’t part of Bridgerton history, but it creates a new history: an extension of Bridgerton.”

Bailey and her team already have future collabs in mind with the fourth season of the series in the works. Plus, with a slate of content, growing “Seat at the Table” offers considerable opportunity to involve creatives beyond costume design — both financially and highlighting their work in the marketing.

“[The collaborations] could be in varying ways, maybe they’re consulting, maybe they’re like Ellen actually being able to design in the process,” says Bailey, who also emphasizes showcasing and empowering designers, brands and creatives from underrepresented communities. “There can be lots of ways that we can include them and give them the shout-outs that they really deserve.”

Find the Bridgerton x Monica Rich Kosann Fine Jewelry Collection exclusively on monicarichkosann.com and in-store at Monica Rich Kosann’s Columbus Circle and Hudson Yards locations in New York City.