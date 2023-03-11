Sparkles for the Big Night: Stunning Statement Jewelry to Expect on the Red Carpet

- Share this article on Facebook
Dazzling Ice
Chaumet
Inspired by overlapping waves, Chaumet’s On the Water’s Surface ring features 7.39 carats of white diamonds set in 18-karat gold; price upon request, at chaumet.com
Chanel
A pair of cushion-cut diamonds totaling 10.08 carats each are surrounded by diamonds set in 18-karat white gold on Chanel’s Comète Constellation necklace; price upon request; at Chanel Fine Jewelry, Beverly Hills
Piaget
These sunray-inspired Piaget high-jewelry earrings spotlight a pair of pear-shaped diamonds; price upon request, at Piaget, Beverly Hills
De Beers
Knife-edge settings and 12.51 carats of bezel-set diamonds are meant to evoke the atoms of a diamond under a microscope on the Atomique Cuff by De Beers Jewellers. Ariana DeBose wore the brand to the 2022 Oscars; $215,000, at De Beers Jewellers, New York
Stunning Sapphires
Bulgari
Amid diamonds and buff-top sapphires, a rare 107.15-carat cushion-cut sapphire is meant to evoke thoughts of Capri’s Blue Grotto on this Eden Garden of Wonders high-jewelry necklace by Bulgari. Gabrielle Union wore the brand to the NAACP Image Awards in February; price upon request, at Bulgari, Beverly Hills
Louis Vuitton
Louis Vuitton’s Spirit High Jewelry Liberty bracelet features a 4.6-carat Madagascar sapphire among white diamonds set in 18-karat white gold; price upon request, at Louis Vuitton, Beverly Hills
Harry Winston
Pear-shaped sapphires set in platinum are showcased on these high-jewelry earrings with round brilliant and marquise-cut diamonds by Harry Winston; price upon request, at Harry Winston, Beverly Hills
Boucheron
Boucheron’s latest high-jewelry collection is inspired by a brooch presented to then-Princess Elizabeth in 1944; this Hypnotic Blue ring, featuring a 6-carat cushion-cut sapphire surrounded by diamonds and set in 18-karat white gold, takes its cue from that design; price upon request, at Neiman Marcus, Beverly Hills
Vintage Glam
1stDibs
This circa-1860 serpent necklace of British origin is crafted of 15-karat articulated yellow gold embellished with cabochon-cut turquoise and rose-cut diamonds and rubies; approximately $35,000, at 1stdibs.com
Van Cleef & Arpels
From the Van Cleef & Arpels archives, this 1958 “Heritage” bracelet features turquoise and diamonds set in 18-karat yellow gold; $137,000, at Van Cleef & Arpels, Beverly Hills
Fred Leighton
From Fred Leighton, this circa-1950s Bombé Cluster ring highlights turquoise and diamonds set in 18-karat yellow gold; Kirsten Dunst wore baguette-diamond drop earrings by Fred Leighton to the 2022 Oscars; $8,000, at Fred Leighton, New York
Aletto Brothers
Sleeping Beauty turquoise — mined near Globe, Arizona, and prized for its purity and distinct blue shade — is accented with diamonds set in 18-karat yellow gold on these “Il Cerchio” (“the circle”) clip-on earrings by Aletto Brothers; $8,100, at alettobrothers.com
Elegant Emeralds
Cartier
Five oval cabochon-cut emeralds totaling 86.92 carats form the centerpiece of Cartier’s Beautés du Monde high-jewelry necklace. Stephanie Hsu wore ruby-and-onyx Cartier earrings to February’s SAG Awards; price upon request, at Cartier, Beverly Hills
Reza
Reza’s Platinum Cascade articulated earrings are crafted of 27.8 carats of marquise-cut emeralds and 32.11 carats of marquise-cut diamonds set in platinum; price upon request, at worldofreza.com
Martin Katz
A cabochon emerald totaling 6.75 carats is surrounded by emeralds and diamonds set in platinum on Martin Katz’s Parasol ring; price upon request, at the appointment-only Martin Katz The Penthouse, Beverly Hills
Graff
Graff’s Emerald and Diamond Line Bracelet is crafted of 17.01 carats of emeralds and 15.06 carats of white diamonds set in 18-karat white gold; price upon request, at Graff at Saks Fifth Avenue, Beverly Hills
A version of this story first appeared in the March 8 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.
