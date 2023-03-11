Sparkles for the Big Night: Stunning Statement Jewelry to Expect on the Red Carpet

Dazzling Ice

Chaumet’s On the Water’s Surface ring Courtesy of Brand

Chaumet

Inspired by overlapping waves, Chaumet’s On the Water’s Surface ring features 7.39 carats of white diamonds set in 18-karat gold; price upon request, at chaumet.com

Chanel’s Comète Constellation necklace Courtesy of Brand

Chanel

A pair of cushion-cut diamonds totaling 10.08 carats each are surrounded by diamonds set in 18-karat white gold on Chanel’s Comète Constellation necklace; price upon request; at Chanel Fine Jewelry, Beverly Hills

Piaget high-jewelry earrings Courtesy of Brand

Piaget

These sunray-inspired Piaget high-jewelry earrings spotlight a pair of pear-shaped diamonds; price upon request, at Piaget, Beverly Hills

Atomique Cuff by De Beers Jewellers Courtesy of Brand

De Beers

Knife-edge settings and 12.51 carats of bezel-set diamonds are meant to evoke the atoms of a diamond under a microscope on the Atomique Cuff by De Beers Jewellers. Ariana DeBose wore the brand to the 2022 Oscars; $215,000, at De Beers Jewellers, New York

Stunning Sapphires

Necklace by Bulgari Courtesy of Brand

Bulgari

Amid diamonds and buff-top sapphires, a rare 107.15-carat cushion-cut sapphire is meant to evoke thoughts of Capri’s Blue Grotto on this Eden Garden of Wonders high-jewelry necklace by Bulgari. Gabrielle Union wore the brand to the NAACP Image Awards in February; price upon request, at Bulgari, Beverly Hills

Louis Vuitton’s Spirit High Jewelry Liberty bracelet Courtesy of Brand

Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton’s Spirit High Jewelry Liberty bracelet features a 4.6-carat Madagascar sapphire among white diamonds set in 18-karat white gold; price upon request, at Louis Vuitton, Beverly Hills

Harry Winston earrings Courtesy of Brand

Harry Winston

Pear-shaped sapphires set in platinum are showcased on these high-jewelry earrings with round brilliant and marquise-cut diamonds by Harry Winston; price upon request, at Harry Winston, Beverly Hills

Boucheron’s Hypnotic Blue ring Courtesy of Brand

Boucheron

Boucheron’s latest high-jewelry collection is inspired by a brooch presented to then-Princess Elizabeth in 1944; this Hypnotic Blue ring, featuring a 6-carat cushion-cut sapphire surrounded by diamonds and set in 18-karat white gold, takes its cue from that design; price upon request, at Neiman Marcus, Beverly Hills

Vintage Glam

Circa-1860 serpent necklace of British origin Courtesy of Brand

1stDibs

This circa-1860 serpent necklace of British origin is crafted of 15-karat articulated yellow gold embellished with cabochon-cut turquoise and rose-cut diamonds and rubies; approximately $35,000, at 1stdibs.com

From the Van Cleef & Arpels archives Courtesy of Brand

Van Cleef & Arpels

From the Van Cleef & Arpels archives, this 1958 “Heritage” bracelet features turquoise and diamonds set in 18-karat yellow gold; $137,000, at Van Cleef & Arpels, Beverly Hills

Fred Leighton circa-1950s Bombé Cluster ring Courtesy of Brand

Fred Leighton

From Fred Leighton, this circa-1950s Bombé Cluster ring highlights turquoise and diamonds set in 18-karat yellow gold; Kirsten Dunst wore baguette-diamond drop earrings by Fred Leighton to the 2022 Oscars; $8,000, at Fred Leighton, New York

Aletto Brothers Courtesy of Brand

Aletto Brothers

Sleeping Beauty turquoise — mined near Globe, Arizona, and prized for its purity and distinct blue shade — is accented with diamonds set in 18-karat yellow gold on these “Il Cerchio” (“the circle”) clip-on earrings by Aletto Brothers; $8,100, at alettobrothers.com

Elegant Emeralds

Cartier’s Beautés du Monde high-jewelry necklace Courtesy of Brand

Cartier

Five oval cabochon-cut emeralds totaling 86.92 carats form the centerpiece of Cartier’s Beautés du Monde high-jewelry necklace. Stephanie Hsu wore ruby-and-onyx Cartier earrings to February’s SAG Awards; price upon request, at Cartier, Beverly Hills

Reza’s Platinum Cascade articulated earrings Courtesy of Brand

Reza

Reza’s Platinum Cascade articulated earrings are crafted of 27.8 carats of marquise-cut emeralds and 32.11 carats of marquise-cut diamonds set in platinum; price upon request, at worldofreza.com

Martin Katz’s Parasol ring Courtesy of Brand

Martin Katz

A cabochon emerald totaling 6.75 carats is surrounded by emeralds and diamonds set in platinum on Martin Katz’s Parasol ring; price upon request, at the appointment-only Martin Katz The Penthouse, Beverly Hills

Graff’s Emerald and Diamond Line Bracelet Courtesy of Brand

Graff

Graff’s Emerald and Diamond Line Bracelet is crafted of 17.01 carats of emeralds and 15.06 carats of white diamonds set in 18-karat white gold; price upon request, at Graff at Saks Fifth Avenue, Beverly Hills

