BTS Star J-Hope Signs on as Louis Vuitton Ambassador

BTS superstar J-Hope has landed a fashionable new gig: house ambassador for Louis Vuitton.

The news comes on the heels of the South Korean rapper-singer-songwriter and music producer attending Louis Vuitton’s menswear fall-winter show during Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 19. And it also comes as his band, BTS, is in the midst of a hiatus while the members both pursue solo projects and prepare to complete mandatory military service.

BTS has history with Louis Vuitton as they previously served as ambassadors for the brand back in 2021. In announcing the news, LV praised J-Hope in a press release noting that his “momentum as a solo artist has also continued to build. He is beloved by fans across the world for his upbeat energy, precise choreography and creative musical direction. With a positive on-and-off-stage presence, J-Hope continues to push artistic boundaries and inspire international audiences.”

J-Hope appears in a promotional shot announcing his ambassadorship for Louis Vuitton. Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

News of J-Hope’s new gig comes 10 days after it was confirmed that Pharrell Williams would be taking over the role of menswear creative director at Louis Vuitton, a role last filled by the late designer Virgil Abloh. Williams’ first collection for Louis Vuitton will be shown to the world in June during men’s fashion week in Paris.

As THR reported, a new documentary is out that gives J-Hope fans a chance to see behind the scenes of his debut as a solo artist. It’s called J-Hope in a Box and is available to stream on Disney+ and Weverse. The film spans 85 minutes and follows the K-pop superstar’s journey making Jack in the Box (released in July 2022) and his first solo performance last year at Lollapalooza.