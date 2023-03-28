BTS Star Jung Kook Poses Shirtless in New Calvin Klein Campaign

Another BTS superstar has landed a fashion campaign.

Jung Kook has debuted as the latest global ambassador for Calvin Klein, posing in a series of shots while wearing items from the brand’s Calvin Klein Jeans and Calvin Klein Underwear lines for 2023. It marks the singer’s CK debut.

“I have been a fan of Calvin Klein for a long time, and I’m thrilled to be their newest global ambassador,” Jung Kook says in a statement about the campaign. Photographed by Park Jong Ha, the campaign dropped Tuesday and features him in styles like the ’90s straight denim and body jeans, relaxed fit denim Shirt, oversized denim jacket and relaxed fit standard logo crewneck tee.

He continued: “This partnership is very special, as Calvin Klein’s heritage and brand values resonate with me. My music is how I communicate with my fans around the world, and I see this partnership as an opportunity to connect with them in a new way. I’m incredibly excited for people to see a new side of me in this first campaign for the brand.”

Calvin Klein’s global chief marketing officer Jonathan Bottomley said the brand is “fortunate and excited” to have him as the newest ambassador. “We pride ourselves on identifying globally relevant talent whose cultural impact and values align with our own. Jung Kook is one of the world’s most popular artists; he possesses a rare ability to connect with international audiences through both his music and his style.”

He’s the latest BTS star to be branching out with a new campaign. Last month, news broke of J-Hope’s new deal as a house ambassador for Louis Vuitton. Other deals include Suga’s partnership with Valentino and Jimin’s ambassadorship with Dior, among others.

News of the Calvin Klein deal comes on the heels of “Calvins or nothing” drops that have featured Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Michael B. Jordan, Blackpink’s Jennie, Kendall Jenner and FKA Twigs.

See the rest of Jung Kook’s images below.

Jung Kook in Calvin Klein Jeans and Calvin Klein Underwear. Park Jong Ha/Courtesy of Calvin Klein

Jung Kook for Calvin Klein Jeans. Park Jong Ha/Courtesy of Calvin Klein

Jung Kook wears Calvin Klein Jeans. Park Jong Ha/Courtesy of Calvin Klein

Jung Kook wears Calvin Klein Jeans. Park Jong Ha/Courtesy of Calvin Klein