Stylist and Fashion Creator Tina Leung Signs With CAA (Exclusive)

Tina Leung, the New York-based stylist and fashion content creator seen most recently in Netflix’s Bling Empire: New York, has signed to CAA. Her publicists are Cait Bailey and Sasha Klimchuk at Align PR.

The actress and stylist, who was born and raised between Hong Kong and California, first rose to prominence as a fashion blogger, documenting her eclectic, high-fashion outfits (paired with her signature, candy-colored hair) online. After earning her Bachelor of Arts at the University of Bristol for Theatre, Film and Performing Arts, she became a fixture in the front row at fashion week shows and has collaborated with Valentino, Gucci, Chanel, Michael Kors and Oscar De La Renta, among others.

In a January interview with LADYGUNN magazine, which featured Leung on the cover, she spoke about the future of her dynamic fashion career. “I would love to start my shoe line,” she said. “To do one-off limited edition items with friends with people I admire, like one shoe, one phone case, one dress, maybe eight to 10 [SKUs], and then once they’re sold out, move on to the next collaboration.”

In 2021, Leung partnered with Bulgari to edit their coffee table book Bulgari Magnifica: The Power Women Hold, which pays tribute to trailblazing women. The fashion multi-hyphenate is also a founding member of “House of Slay,” a community created to bring attention to anti-Asian racism, which received the 2022 Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Award for Positive Social Influence.

Leung was named one of the Top 10 Breakout Style Stars of 2022 by the Daily Front Row, amongst Taylor Russell, Austin Butler, Sadie Sink and Jeremy Allen White.