Throwback: Calista Flockhart Rewears Yellow Skirt From 1999 Emmys to ‘Indiana Jones’ Premiere

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart at the 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' Los Angeles premiere; Flockhart at the 51st Emmy Awards

Calista Flockhart took a walk down memory lane at the Los Angeles premiere of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny on Wednesday.

The actress attended the premiere to support husband Harrison Ford’s fifth and final performance as the iconic character in the film, which is set to hit theaters June 30. But that didn’t stop Flockhart from having her moment in the same golden yellow Ralph Lauren Skirt that she initially wore to the Emmy Awards in 1999.

Elizabeth Stewart, Flockhart’s longtime stylist, also took to Instagram to show off the memorable outfit, which included a black off-the-shoulder top to coincide with the shining skirt. The actress previously finished off the look in a white button-down shirt.

“#CalistaFlockhart heading to the Los Angeles premiere of #IndianaJones in the same golden yellow @ralphlauren skirt she wore to the Emmys in 1999!” Stewart wrote in the post’s caption. “Cherish and rewear your clothes people! (and yes we’ve worked together that long!).”

Twenty-four years prior, Flockhart attended the 51st Emmys, where she was nominated for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for her role in the hit series Ally McBeal. Although she didn’t win, the show did take home an Emmy that year for outstanding comedy series, as well as awards in two other categories.

A few years later, Ford and Flockhart met in 2002. But it wasn’t until 2010 that the couple tied the knot after seven years of dating. Ford has four children from previous relationships and later adopted Flockhart’s son Liam.