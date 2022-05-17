Cannes: Baume & Mercier Makes French Riviera Sparkle With Diamond-Adorned Watch

One needn’t spend a ton of time on the French Riviera to hear a compliment about the coastline floating from the mouth of any tourist that it “shines bright like a diamond.” That phrase rings ever more true now thanks to Baume & Mercier.

The luxury Swiss watchmaker has debuted a piece in its women’s collection that features 63 diamonds delicately placed to replicate the French Riviera coastline, from Monaco to St. Tropez, set against a gradated midnight blue lacquer dial meant to mimic the sea, “like a sparkling summer wave.” The 33-mm piece — part of Baume & Mercier’s Riviera watch collection that got a revamp under CEO David Chaumet after an initial debut in 1973 — retails for $6,400.

Chaumet said that when he joined the brand three years ago, he made it a mission to “reinstill modernity and contemporaneity” in the designs.

“For us, it has been a collection driving the transformation of the Maison to more in-tune with its time,” he tells The Hollywood Reporter. As such, he says the sport chic watch complements any ensemble, from casual to red carpet couture. And the fact that it represents the coastline is a timeless reminder to kick back and enjoy the ride. “The Riviera is a band of land between a mountain and the sea,” he adds. “It is where good times are had all together, with friends, with family.”