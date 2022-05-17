Cannes: Chanel Opens Seasonal Boutique in Saint-Tropez With Poolside Shopping

Chanel has a new (temporary) home in Saint-Tropez.

The French Maison opened a seasonal boutique in the seaside town, tailor-made for well-heeled tourists and shoppers in need of a Chanel fix for days on the beach, nights on the town or a quick trip up the steps of the Palais during the Cannes Film Festival.

The Chanel pop-up, a staple in Saint-Tropez for more than a decade, once again takes over La Mistralée, a private mansion and former hotel. Per Chanel, the different rooms of the boutique are designed to evoke “the private sphere of Gabrielle Chanel,” while also blending well with the aesthetics of Chanel, accomplished through “the beige tones of the Roman opus travertine floor highlight the pinky-beige walls and the touches of black and white.”

Keeping it truly in the family, in the double salon, a fawn velvet banquette is said to be inspired by the sofa Gabrielle, aka Coco, Chanel kept in her Paris pad at 31 rue Cambon. The roots run deep in the area, as she was often spotted summering in Saint-Tropez.

About the offerings: Silhouettes and accessories from the Spring-Summer 2022 Ready-to-Wear collection are set in alcoves built into the walls; a large zellīj table hosts the season’s bags; watches and jewelry are arranged in sleek consoles; and clients can try on shoes displayed in the pool house.

The Chanel pop-up is open now through the end of September.

Chanel Pop-Up

1, avenue du Général Leclerc

Saint-Tropez, France

+33 4 94 49 07 47

