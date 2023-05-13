Lab-Grown Diamonds Fit for Cannes’ Red Carpet

Sustainability may be a feel-good conversation, but it’s not without a variety of complex issues. For every sustainably sourced product, questions arise about how it was produced, and whether that process can be deemed better overall for the planet than that which it’s been designed to replace.

Lab-created diamonds continue to rank high in that equation. On their surface, lab diamonds eliminate the ethical and environmental issues — especially the effects on the earth of mining — that are increasingly on the minds of consumers when they’re considering a jewelry purchase. Yet companies overseeing the production of lab-grown diamonds are hyper-aware that they, too, must address questions, namely: What’s the environmental impact of producing lab-created stones vs. natural, mined diamonds? To ensure a lab-grown diamond is a more sustainable option than a natural diamond, consumers are becoming more savvy about researching the source of those stones, inquiring about the steps lab-diamond producers take to guarantee eco-friendly procedures and a low carbon footprint, such as running a manufactory on renewable energy.

With a little knowledge, lab-created diamonds can feel like a choice that’s both smart and sustainable. Here’s a look at six designs that blend sustainable practices with red-carpet style.

Courbet

Celeste drop earrings Courtesy of Brand

These Celeste drop earrings from the Paris-based jeweler feature 1.68 carats of lab-grown diamonds set in 18-karat white gold; price upon request, courbet.com

Smiling Rocks

Smiling Rocks Courtesy of Brand

A lab-grown Asscher-cut diamond is the centerpiece of this solitaire ring crafted of 14-karat white gold; starting at $4,749 for a 1-carat diamond, smilingrocks.com

Oris

Oris Courtesy of Brand

In a 41.5mm stainless-steel case, the bezel and cherry-red dial on the new Aquis Date Diamonds are embellished with lab-grown diamonds. The automatic movement includes a date at 6 o’clock; $5,500, oris.ch

Jean Dousset

Jean Dousset Chelsea Inside Out hoop earrings Courtesy of Brand

Chelsea Inside Out hoop earrings crafted of round brilliant lab-grown diamonds totaling 2 carats, set in 18-karat white gold; $5,800, jeandousset.com

Charles & Colvard

Charles & Colvard Courtesy of Brand

Surrounded by round lab diamonds, lab rubies flank a lab diamond on the Couture Geometric Fashion Ring, set in 14-karat white gold; $1,329, charlesandcolvard.com

Diamonds by Pandora

Diamonds by Pandora Courtesy of Brand

This sculpted Brilliance bangle in sterling silver is accented with a single lab-created diamond totaling .15 carats. Rosario Dawson and Dakota Johnson have worn the brand to recent events; $500, us.pandora.net

This story first appeared in the May 10 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.