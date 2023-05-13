Lab-Grown Diamonds Fit for Cannes’ Red Carpet

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Flipboard
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Tumblr
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
Sustainability may be a feel-good conversation, but it’s not without a variety of complex issues. For every sustainably sourced product, questions arise about how it was produced, and whether that process can be deemed better overall for the planet than that which it’s been designed to replace.
Lab-created diamonds continue to rank high in that equation. On their surface, lab diamonds eliminate the ethical and environmental issues — especially the effects on the earth of mining — that are increasingly on the minds of consumers when they’re considering a jewelry purchase. Yet companies overseeing the production of lab-grown diamonds are hyper-aware that they, too, must address questions, namely: What’s the environmental impact of producing lab-created stones vs. natural, mined diamonds? To ensure a lab-grown diamond is a more sustainable option than a natural diamond, consumers are becoming more savvy about researching the source of those stones, inquiring about the steps lab-diamond producers take to guarantee eco-friendly procedures and a low carbon footprint, such as running a manufactory on renewable energy.
Related Stories
With a little knowledge, lab-created diamonds can feel like a choice that’s both smart and sustainable. Here’s a look at six designs that blend sustainable practices with red-carpet style.
Courbet
These Celeste drop earrings from the Paris-based jeweler feature 1.68 carats of lab-grown diamonds set in 18-karat white gold; price upon request, courbet.com
Smiling Rocks
A lab-grown Asscher-cut diamond is the centerpiece of this solitaire ring crafted of 14-karat white gold; starting at $4,749 for a 1-carat diamond, smilingrocks.com
Oris
In a 41.5mm stainless-steel case, the bezel and cherry-red dial on the new Aquis Date Diamonds are embellished with lab-grown diamonds. The automatic movement includes a date at 6 o’clock; $5,500, oris.ch
Jean Dousset
Chelsea Inside Out hoop earrings crafted of round brilliant lab-grown diamonds totaling 2 carats, set in 18-karat white gold; $5,800, jeandousset.com
Charles & Colvard
Surrounded by round lab diamonds, lab rubies flank a lab diamond on the Couture Geometric Fashion Ring, set in 14-karat white gold; $1,329, charlesandcolvard.com
Diamonds by Pandora
This sculpted Brilliance bangle in sterling silver is accented with a single lab-created diamond totaling .15 carats. Rosario Dawson and Dakota Johnson have worn the brand to recent events; $500, us.pandora.net
This story first appeared in the May 10 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
-
Theater
‘Some Like It Hot’ Director-Choreographer on the Musical’s “Mathematical” and “Risky” Chase Sequence
-
-
-
Killing Eve
Jodie Comer on the “Challenging,” “Exhilarating” Thrill of Bringing ‘Prima Facie’ to the Broadway Stage
-
mental health
Dwayne Johnson Says He’s Had Multiple Bouts of Depression Throughout His Life: “You’re Never Alone”