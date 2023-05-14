×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

The Five Most Iconic Sustainable Style Moments on Cannes’ Red Carpet

From Bella Hadid’s Tom Ford archives moment last year to Cate Blanchett’s Golden Globes rewear serve in 2018, these are the most glamorously green looks seen on the Croisette.

Bella Hadid in Gucci, Kristen Stewart in Chanel and Thandiwe Newton in Vivienne Westwood
Bella Hadid in Gucci, Kristen Stewart in Chanel and Thandiwe Newton in Vivienne Westwood Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images; George Pimental/WireImage; Mike Marsland/WireImage

Sustainability on the red carpet at Cannes has been encouraged for many years, with Cate Blanchett telling THR on opening night in 2018, “From couture to T-shirts, landfills are filled with garments that have been unnecessarily discarded. Particularly in today’s climate, it seems willful and ridiculous that such beautiful garments are not cherished and reworn for a lifetime.” Ahead of this year’s fest, THR looks back on five green looks that slayed.

Cate Blanchett in Armani Privé

The champion of repeat dressing began her eco-conscious tour in 2018 by rewearing her 2014 Golden Globes Armani Privé black lace gown at Cannes.

Related Stories

Killers of the Flower Moon Still Martin Scorsese Inset
Movies

Cannes: Why Martin Scorsese and Backers Declined a Spot in Competition for 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

Yellowstone Film Ranch
Movies

Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' Returns to Cannes With New Sales Company (Exclusive)

Cate Blanchett in Armani Privé
Cate Blanchett in Armani Privé Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Elizabeth McGovern in Gucci

The Downton Abbey star proved an early contender in the Green Carpet Challenge, which Eco-Age founder Livia Firth launched in 2010. McGovern attended the 2012 premiere of the restored Once Upon a Time in America in a white ruffle halter gown made of upcycled wool, specially created by Gucci.

Elizabeth McGovern in Gucci
Elizabeth McGovern in Gucci Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Kristen Stewart in Chanel

Stylist Tara Swennen regularly combs the Chanel archives to outfit her client Stewart, a face of the Parisian house, while promoting reuse. “We made it into a mini, a very Joan of Arc-inspired silver piece” says Swennen, of forgoing the long skirt of a Fall 2013 Haute Couture ensemble for a subversively refreshed look in 2018. “Kristen and I thought it felt authentic to her.”

Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart in Chanel Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Thandiwe Newton in Vivienne Westwood

Celebrating her 2018 history-making turn in Solo: a Star Wars Story, Thandiwe Newton sent an eco-conscious and social justice message through her custom Vivienne Westwood gown, made from GOTS (Global Organic Textile Standard)-certified peau de soie and embellished with upcycled Swarovski crystals. “Thandie had the brilliant idea to make a dress covered in a print with photos of iconic Black Star Wars characters!” her stylist Erin Walsh posted on Instagram.

Thandiwe Newton
Thandiwe Newton in Vivienne Westwood Andreas Rentz/Getty

Bella Hadid in Gucci

Last year, old became new again when the supermodel wore the white Gucci gown from Tom Ford’s renowned (and Mario Testino-shot) Fall 1996 collection. “I don’t think that dress would have had the impact it did, if it wasn’t a vintage piece,” says Neil Leonard, founder of the ‘90s Tom Ford archive, Lab2022, where stylist Law Roach sourced the gown. “He picked the perfect time to reintroduce that dress to a whole new generation.”

Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid in Gucci Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty

A version of this story first appeared in the May 10 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad