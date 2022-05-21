Cannes: Swiss Beauty Brand L.Raphael Sets Retail Expansion, Debuts PowerCure Skin Set

- Share this article on Facebook
Swiss luxury beauty brand L.Raphael is planning an expansion to retail, with the first retail format to be unveiled this fall at the company’s flagship headquarters in Geneva.
Also, by year’s end, 10 shop-in-shops will have opened in Israel with planned locations to pop up in Paris, London, Zurich and other potential spots being eyed for Asia. At its new retail addresses, L.Raphael will showcase the brand’s facial and body skincare collection with the signature orange round boxes and, depending on locations, offer Oxy-Peel technology treatments. The products have been available inside the brand’s spa locations.
L.Raphael broke the news on Saturday in Cannes during a private luncheon at Villa Forbes. Also as part of the program, the brand toasted a new red carpet treatment, the PowerCure Skin Set featuring a device that integrates three technologies – the LED (Light Emitting Diode), the RF (Radio Frequency) and the EMS (Electrical Muscle Stimulation).
Combined, the technologies are designed to firm up the skin and improve its appearance and skin texture within a short time. Said L.Raphael founder Ronit Raphael: “We have always been ahead of time thanks to our holistic approach to beauty. With our iconic treatments of an immediate and long-lasting youthful effect, particularly those based on oxygen and on the signature LEC 40 ingredient, the brand has been pushing the limits of cosmetology since the beginning.”
Raphael collaborates on products with professor Paulo Giacomoni, who heads up research and development, and Dr. Raphaël Gumener, who serves as chief medical officer and founding partner. “Our scientific progress on non-invasive skin aesthetic treatments allows us to help people complete high-level beauty treatments at home and look their best, despite changing habits, working remotely or traveling a lot,” said Gumener.
