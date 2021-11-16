Lily Collins, Troye Sivan, Maisie Williams and Jackson Wang Star in Cartier’s “Love Is All”

Roger Glover and Ronnie James Dio’s 1974 pop-rock classic “Love Is All” has inspired a new high-energy short from Cartier starring a dozen boldfaced names. Ella Balinska, Mariacarla Boscono, Monica Bellucci, Khatia Buniatishvili, Lily Collins, Golshifteh Farahani, Mélanie Laurent, Troye Sivan, Willow Smith, Annabelle Wallis, Jackson Wang and Maisie Williams team up to dance, lip sync and add style to the one-minute, 45-second short that debuted today.

Per the luxury jeweler, the musical offering is “an ode to love” that is meant to represent the vision of a Maison that celebrates universal and timeless love and aims to share it in a spirit of delight and generosity.” Directed by British helmer and fashion photographer Charlotte Wales, “Love Is All” was shot in Paris, Los Angeles and Shangai, and stars many faces familiar to Cartier followers as the actors and performers are known ambassadors or close friends of the brand.

“It’s a part of the Cartier philosophy to believe that we are stronger and more authentic together, and that’s why we have gathered this inspiring community of artists who embrace life with a sense of celebration,” explains Cartier’s chief marketing officer Arnaud Carrez. “Together, they seem to defy gravity through Cartier’s red box, which they have filled with a sense of joy.”

See “Love Is All” below.