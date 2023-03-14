Celebrity Stylist Law Roach Says He’s Retiring in an Instagram Post

Law Roach, a fixture in the Hollywood fashion industry and the first-ever recipient of the Stylist Award at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards, shared a post on Instagram Tuesday where he indicated he’s retiring. The self-proclaimed “image architect” was a judge on HBO Max’s ball culture and vogue-ing reality competition show Legendary and recently dressed Hunter Schafer, Kerry Washington, Eve Jobs and Megan Thee Stallion for the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty. His red carpet work with Zendaya, however, has been widely celebrated as one of the best celebrity-stylist collaborations in recent years. The Hollywood Reporter named him its stylist of the year in 2021.

“My Cup is empty…thank you to everyone who’ve supported me and my career over the years,” Roach wrote on Instagram alongside an image with a “retired” sign. “Every person that trusted me with their image, I’m so grateful for you all. If this business was just about the clothes I would do it for the rest of my life but unfortunately it’s not! The politics, the lies and false narratives finally got me! You win…I’m out.”

The sudden news of Roach’s apparent retirement came as a shock to many. The comments section under his post is filled with fans and industry peers alike championing his work and insisting that he reconsider.

“Law I won’t let you !!!! We don’t quit .. strived too hard,” Naomi Campbell wrote.

“Absolutely not,” added designer Christian Siriano. “Oh I get it. But this can’t be!!! Your light is too bright!!” Carly Cushnie added with three heart emojis.

“No,” wrote fellow stylist Karla Welch. And British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful said he “will always have a home” there.

Representatives for Roach have not yet responded to THR’s request for comment.