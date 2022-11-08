×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

CFDA Awards: Keke Palmer, Cher, Halle Bailey and More Chic Stars Hit the Red Carpet

Stars including Katie Holmes, Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian, plus designers and supermodels, descended on Cipriani South Street for the 2022 awards show, hosted by Natasha Lyonne.

Katie Holmes and Jonathan Simkhai attend the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City.
Katie Holmes and designer Jonathan Simkhai attend the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards kicked off on Monday night, Nov. 7, with a star-studded red-carpet in New York at Cipriani South Street.

The annual event, which recognize excellence in American fashion design, is set to be hosted by Russian Doll star Natasha Lyonne. Among the special honorees expected to appear during the awards show are Lenny Kravitz, who’s receiving the Fashion Icon award, Chrome Hearts founders Laurie Lynn and Richard Stark (the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award); Stylist award honoree Law Roach; stylist Patti Wilson (the Media Award) and Kim Kardashian and Emma and Jens Grede (the Amazon Innovation Award.) The late designer Virgil Abloh will be honored with the CFDA’s Board of Trustee’s Award.

Related Stories

Selena Gomez
Movie News

Selena Gomez on Her Hopes for New Doc 'My Mind and Me': "I Would Consider Myself the Luckiest Girl if I Could Help Just One Person"

(L-R) Ryan Coogler, Rihanna
Movie News

Ryan Coogler, 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Cast on Landing Rihanna and Honoring Chadwick Boseman

The evening, sponsored by Amazon Fashion, will also see competitive awards given in four categories: American Womenswear Designer of the Year, American Menswear Designer of the Year, American Accessory Designer of the Year, and American Emerging Designer of the Year. (Last year’s winners included Christopher John Rogers, Emily Bode Aujla of Bode, Telfar Clemens of Telfar, and Edvin Thompson of Theophilio.

Among the presenters expected at this year’s awards show are Amy Schumer, Anna Wintour, Bella Hadid, Bradley Cooper, Christina Ricci, Eva Chen, Joel Kim Booster, Keke Palmer, Kerry Washington, designer Stan Herman and Trevor Noah, while real estate agent and former Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn is hosting the red carpet.

Below, The Hollywood Reporter shares all the best looks from the red carpet of the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards including Christina Ricci, Kylie Jenner, Halle Bailey, Julia Fox and Katie Holmes.

Christina Ricci
Christina Ricci in Rodarte, styled by Alexandra Mandelkorn. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Cher
Cher Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Kylie Jenner wore Bulgari accessories including a high-jewelry Serpenti diamond ring in white gold with a pear-shaped aquamarine. Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Keke Palmer
Keke Palmer Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Halle Bailey
Halle Bailey Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Rachel Brosnahan
Rachel Brosnahan in Sergio Hudson with Sarah Flint boots. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Lenny Kravitz
Fashion Icon honoree Lenny Kravitz Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Law Roach and Kerry Washington attend the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City.
Law Roach and Kerry Washington Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Natasha Lyonne
Natasha Lyonne Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Amanda Seyfried
Amanda Seyfried Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Janelle Monae
Janelle Monae Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Addison Rae
Addison Rae Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Khloé Kardashian and LaQuan Smith
Khloe Kardashian and LaQuan Smith Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Julia Fox
Julia Fox Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Grace Van Patten
Grace Van Patten Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Mariska Hargitay
Mariska Hargitay Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Christine Quinn
Red-carpet host Christine Quinn Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Jesse Williams
Jesse Williams Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Cassie Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Justin Theroux
Justin Theroux Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Patti Wilson
Patti Wilson Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Kris Jenner
Amber Valletta Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Bernadette Peters
Bernadette Peters Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Jason Wu and Regina Hall Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Ashley Graham
Ashley Graham Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Fear of Gods Jerry Lorenzo Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Martha Stewart
Martha Stewart Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Tinashe
Tinashe Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Hannah Bronfman
Hannah Bronfman Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Zanna Roberts Rassi
Zanna Roberts Rassi in Anita Ko and Grace Lee jewelry. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Ella Emhoff Kevin Mazur/WireImage

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad