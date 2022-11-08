CFDA Awards: Keke Palmer, Cher, Halle Bailey and More Chic Stars Hit the Red Carpet

Katie Holmes and designer Jonathan Simkhai attend the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City.

The 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards kicked off on Monday night, Nov. 7, with a star-studded red-carpet in New York at Cipriani South Street.

The annual event, which recognize excellence in American fashion design, is set to be hosted by Russian Doll star Natasha Lyonne. Among the special honorees expected to appear during the awards show are Lenny Kravitz, who’s receiving the Fashion Icon award, Chrome Hearts founders Laurie Lynn and Richard Stark (the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award); Stylist award honoree Law Roach; stylist Patti Wilson (the Media Award) and Kim Kardashian and Emma and Jens Grede (the Amazon Innovation Award.) The late designer Virgil Abloh will be honored with the CFDA’s Board of Trustee’s Award.

The evening, sponsored by Amazon Fashion, will also see competitive awards given in four categories: American Womenswear Designer of the Year, American Menswear Designer of the Year, American Accessory Designer of the Year, and American Emerging Designer of the Year. (Last year’s winners included Christopher John Rogers, Emily Bode Aujla of Bode, Telfar Clemens of Telfar, and Edvin Thompson of Theophilio.

Among the presenters expected at this year’s awards show are Amy Schumer, Anna Wintour, Bella Hadid, Bradley Cooper, Christina Ricci, Eva Chen, Joel Kim Booster, Keke Palmer, Kerry Washington, designer Stan Herman and Trevor Noah, while real estate agent and former Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn is hosting the red carpet.

Below, The Hollywood Reporter shares all the best looks from the red carpet of the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards including Christina Ricci, Kylie Jenner, Halle Bailey, Julia Fox and Katie Holmes.

Christina Ricci in Rodarte, styled by Alexandra Mandelkorn. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Cher Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner wore Bulgari accessories including a high-jewelry Serpenti diamond ring in white gold with a pear-shaped aquamarine. Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Keke Palmer Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Halle Bailey Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Rachel Brosnahan in Sergio Hudson with Sarah Flint boots. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Fashion Icon honoree Lenny Kravitz Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Kerry Washington Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Katie Holmes Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Law Roach and Kerry Washington Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Natasha Lyonne Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Amanda Seyfried Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Janelle Monae Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Addison Rae Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Khloe Kardashian and LaQuan Smith Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Julia Fox Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Gigi Hadid Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Grace Van Patten Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Mariska Hargitay Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Vanessa Hudgens Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Red-carpet host Christine Quinn Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Jesse Williams Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Cassie Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Justin Theroux Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Patti Wilson Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Kris Jenner

Amber Valletta Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Bernadette Peters Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Jason Wu and Regina Hall Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Ashley Graham Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Fear of God‘s Jerry Lorenzo Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Martha Stewart Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Tinashe Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Hannah Bronfman Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Zanna Roberts Rassi in Anita Ko and Grace Lee jewelry. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images