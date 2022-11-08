CFDA Awards: Keke Palmer, Cher, Halle Bailey and More Chic Stars Hit the Red Carpet

- Share this article on Facebook
The 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards kicked off on Monday night, Nov. 7, with a star-studded red-carpet in New York at Cipriani South Street.
The annual event, which recognize excellence in American fashion design, is set to be hosted by Russian Doll star Natasha Lyonne. Among the special honorees expected to appear during the awards show are Lenny Kravitz, who’s receiving the Fashion Icon award, Chrome Hearts founders Laurie Lynn and Richard Stark (the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award); Stylist award honoree Law Roach; stylist Patti Wilson (the Media Award) and Kim Kardashian and Emma and Jens Grede (the Amazon Innovation Award.) The late designer Virgil Abloh will be honored with the CFDA’s Board of Trustee’s Award.
The evening, sponsored by Amazon Fashion, will also see competitive awards given in four categories: American Womenswear Designer of the Year, American Menswear Designer of the Year, American Accessory Designer of the Year, and American Emerging Designer of the Year. (Last year’s winners included Christopher John Rogers, Emily Bode Aujla of Bode, Telfar Clemens of Telfar, and Edvin Thompson of Theophilio.
Among the presenters expected at this year’s awards show are Amy Schumer, Anna Wintour, Bella Hadid, Bradley Cooper, Christina Ricci, Eva Chen, Joel Kim Booster, Keke Palmer, Kerry Washington, designer Stan Herman and Trevor Noah, while real estate agent and former Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn is hosting the red carpet.
Below, The Hollywood Reporter shares all the best looks from the red carpet of the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards including Christina Ricci, Kylie Jenner, Halle Bailey, Julia Fox and Katie Holmes.
