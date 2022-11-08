CFDA Awards: Catherine Holstein, Emily Adams Bode and Kim Kardashian Among Winners

(L-R) Martha Stewart, Muge Erdirik Dogan, Kim Kardashian, Jens Grede, and Emma Grede attend the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on Nov. 7, 2022. Kardashian and the Gredes, founders of Skims, won the night's Amazon Innovation Award.

New York’s fashion industry congregated at current hotspot Cipriani South Street on Nov. 7 to honor the best of American design at the annual CFDA Awards, the first time the ceremony has returned to its full format since prior to the COVID-19 pandemic — the 2021 event was a truncated, less formal affair that took place at the iconic The Grill and The Pool restaurants in Midtown Manhattan.

Catherine Holstein of Khaite and Emily Adams Bode, founder of eponymous brand, Bode, were among the night’s big winners as American Womenswear and Menswear Designers of the Year, respectively. Raul Lopez of Luar, known for its coveted handbags with oversized handles, captured American Accessory Designer of the Year, while Wisconsin-born Elena Velez, who blends a Midwestern aesthetic with gritty details to create looks that feel wholly modern, took home the prize for American Emerging Designer of the Year.

That yin and yang of the up-and-comer vs. established brands is among the reasons this event produced by the Council of Fashion Designers of America, celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, remains a favorite among designers and stars alike. Celebrity and designer pairings included Katie Holmes with Jonathan Simkhai, Marisa Tomei with Gabriela Hearst, Rachel Brosnahan with footwear designer Sarah Flint, and CFDA emerging designer nominee Bach Mai with actress Minnie Mills. Cher, meanwhile, on hand to present the night’s Media Award to stylist Patti Wilson, caused the most intense frenzy on the red carpet as the evening’s final arrival, wearing a biker-inspired leather gown by Chrome Hearts.

“Fashion really is a family, and tonight we come together as a reminder that we share all the same passions and stresses,” said Wes Gordon, creative director of Carolina Herrera, who arrived with Halle Bailey and Adria Arjona. “That’s also what I think makes New York so special as a fashion hub; you really do experience a kindness and closeness and camaraderie among all the designers.”

In addition to the night’s competitive categories, a variety of honorees were announced prior to the awards ceremony, including Law Roach as Stylist of the Year, introduced by friend and client Kerry Washington, and shapewear brand Skims, founded by the trio of Kim Kardashian and entrepreneurs Emma and Jens Grede, recognized by the CFDA with its Amazon Innovation Award (Amazon Fashion was the night’s presenting sponsor). “We’re such a young company, only three years old, so to win a CFDA Award is huge, and yet I feel like we won the right award,” Emma Grede told THR on the red carpet. “It’s something I’m really proud of, because we spend a lot of time and energy on Skims.”

Asked if it’s possible to quantify the impact that Kim Kardashian’s name has had on the brand, Emma Grede responded, “Kim is everything — she is the brand and the genesis of the brand. She’s worked every single day to make Skims what it is, and it would be nothing without her. I’m extremely lucky to have her as a business partner.”

Emma Grede wore Schiaparelli on the CFDA red carpet, as did Kris Jenner and Patti Wilson, while host Natasha Lyonne paired her Proenza Schouler look with earrings by Daniel Roseberry for the Paris-based house. If any label competed with Schiaparelli for most popular at the event, it was surely Thom Browne, worn by stars including Justin Theroux and Janelle Monáe. “Thom had so many amazing options, and I loved this the moment I saw it — it’s whimsical and fun,” Monae said of her voluminous, asymmetrical look with towering shoes featuring heels that resembled children’s building blocks that spelled out “Thom Browne New York.”

Browne was among the nominees for 2022 menswear designer of the year, as well as the incoming chairman of the CFDA, a post he assumes in January. “American fashion represents a truly diverse group of talent, and I want to make sure they feel nurtured and that they remember that it always starts from a place of creativity,” Browne told THR on the red carpet.

That affection indeed was felt throughout the evening. “Look at her — she represents the beauty of the world,” said former CFDA president Stan Herman, who arrived with Broadway icon Bernadette Peters, who was wearing Dolce & Gabbana with jewelry by David Webb, including a vintage pair of earrings originally designed for Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis. “She’s fashionable and talented; she sings like an angel and she looks like an angel. She’s everything,” Herman added.

“We’ve been friends for a long time, but I also wanted to be here because I think fashion is so important,” Peters said. “When you think about young kids somewhere in the Midwest, trying to invent themselves and express themselves, and fashion is the thing they discover and embrace. It’s so important to celebrate that.”

Also top of mind among many of the night’s attendees: a mutual love of Lenny Kravitz, named the 2022 Style Icon by the CFDA, an award presented by Bradley Cooper. “What don’t I love about Lenny and his style?” Michael Kors said on the red carpet. “He’s got swagger, glamour and an American style that’s fully fearless. Whatever he’s having, I’ll have it as well.”

Amanda Seyfried, accompanying Kors, agreed. “It almost seems as though Lenny doesn’t need much thought in his style; he always has all the perfect pieces.”

“It seems right to be honoring somebody who has changed and shifted what we find to be cool and dope and fresh,” said Keke Palmer, attending her first CFDA Awards in a floral ballgown by Carolina Herrera.

“Why hasn’t Lenny won this award before? Because he certainly should have,” Theroux noted. “Only Lenny Kravitz can pull off the Lenny Kravitz look. It’s astounding.”

“Lenny and that scarf, right?” remarked Aurora James, a 2022 nominee and founder of accessories brand Brother Vellies, of Kravitz’s signature accessory. “Everything he does is so good, and it’s really about expressing your own individuality, showing your culture, how you feel about the world, and not being afraid to take risks.” Kravitz was dressed for the evening by LaQuan Smith who made the star a custom look that included a wool blazer, leather pants and an ostrich boa.

While that idea of risk-taking resonated for many at the CFDA Awards, Holmes, wearing Simkhai’s crystal-embellished slipdress from his Spring 2023 collection, said she loved fashion because it could be considered a form of storytelling. “It really can take you to another place, while there’s also something so easy and elegant about what I’m wearing,” Holmes said to THR. “Jonathan gives me that glamour and makes me feel like I’m living in a fantasy, and that’s what I love about fashion.”

American Womenswear Designer of the Year Catherine Holstein for Khaite

American Menswear Designer of the Year Emily Bode Aujla for Bode

American Accessory Designer of the Year Raul Lopez for Luar

American Emerging Designer of the Year Elena Velez

Board of Trustee’s Award Virgil Aboh

Fashion Icon Lenny Kravitz

Positive Social Influence Award Slaysians from The House of Slay featuring Prabal Gurung, Laura Kim, Phillip Lim, Tina Leung and Ezra William

Founder’s Award in Honor of Eleanor Lambert Andrew Bolton

Amazon Innovation Award Kim Kardashian, Emma Grede and Jens Grede of Skims

Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award Laurie Lynn Stark and Richard Stark of Chrome Hearts

Media Award in Honore of Eugenia Sheppard Patti Wilson

Environmental Sustainability Award The United Nations

Stylist Award Law Roach

Special Anniversary Award Jeffrey Banks