Chanel Shows Its Cruise 2021-22 Collection Live From Dubai

In a live show presented in Dubai, Chanel hosted its Cruise 2021/22 collection last night under starry humid skies. It was the house’s first physical cruise show since the pandemic hit and around a thousand people attended a COVID-controlled environment in Dubai’s Harbour Creek overlooking the city’s downtown skyline.

The collection debut in Dubai was also a first for creative director Virginie Viard, who has never had a collection show in the Middle East. Her predecessor, Karl Lagerfeld, showed a 2014 collection in the city. Revealed digitally in May of this year at the Carrières de Lumières in Les Bauxde-Provence, the collection was inspired by Jean Cocteau’s 1959 film Le Testament d’Orphée.

The evening show brought key clientele from Dubai, as well as regional and international media, buyers and guests from Paris, including Chanel ambassadors actresses Penelope Cruz and Sofia Boutella, plus models Soo Joo Park and Caroline de Maigret. It was Gabrielle Chanel who introduced the concept of cruise collections, of looks created for people traveling on their warm climate vacations.

Penelope Cruz at the Chanel Cruise show. Courtesy of Chanel

A fun and young collection, the clothes have a youthfulness that is a reflection of Viard’s signature change from Lagerfeld’s formality. A mostly monochromatic collection, there were elements of colorful designs such as a signature Chanel tweed print jacket and a two-tone silk crepe suit. Viard also included leather looks, graphics and beads. Fishnet stockings were paired with mini dresses or with a black and white Chanel tweed skirt suit. Capes, kaftan-type dresses, and loose pants suits were seen throughout.

After the evening show, guests gathered in a neighboring room for the after-party. Under mini lights woven in and out of greenery hanging from the ceiling in a warmly lit room, guests sipped champagne, cocktails, and ate hors d’oeuvres.

Grammy award-winning singer, songwriter and producer John Legend took to the stage to a roar from the crowd. Playing the piano, he sang hits ranging from “Ordinary People” to “All Of Me,” as well as performed with Canadian-Moroccan singer Faouzia. The two sang their song “Minefields.”