Chanel, Tiffany and Gucci Wow With New Ultra-Luxury Stores in New York and Los Angeles

Four years in the making, the remodeled iconic Tiffany & Co. flagship at the corner of Fifth Avenue and 57th Street (pictured above) just debuted, christened with a massive celeb-studded party (where Florence Pugh told THR, “My very, very first boyfriend actually got me my first Tiffany necklace, and I’ll never forget it.”) Newly dubbed The Landmark, the redesigned 1940 building features custom artwork, immersive displays and a dedicated high-jewelry space. The extensive 10-floor project took four years to complete and was overseen by architect and designer Peter Marino. On the main floor, what was once an interior of dark wood paneling has been transformed to become a light and bright space, including oversized arched “windows” that are actually video installations depicting the surrounding city. The main floor includes an overhead “Diamond Skylight” installation by artist Hugh Hutton, while the back wall is dominated by a 1982 painting by Jean-Michel Basquiat, which includes a color that is quite unmistakably Tiffany’s signature blue hue and was previously seen in the 2021 “About Love” ad campaign starring Beyoncé and Jay-Z. 727 Fifth Ave.; tiffany.com

In advance of Chanel debuting its Cruise 2023-24 collection May 9 in Los Angeles, the house’s new four-story Rodeo Drive flagship just opened on May 5. At 30,000 square feet, it is the largest Chanel boutique in the U.S. Also designed by Peter Marino, the space showcases a Jean-Michel Othoniel sculpture, titled “Golden Lasso,” inspired by a pearl necklace. Exclusive pieces designed to celebrate the opening include Chanel Butterfly sunglasses ($575) and a white gold jumping-hour Monsieur Beverly Hills Edition watch with a Grand Feu enamel dial (price upon request). 400 N. Rodeo Drive; chanel.com

The world’s first Gucci Salon store, an appointment-only boutique for VIP clients, debuted in April on Melrose Avenue. Conceived by set designer Gideon Ponte (American Psycho) to evoke the idea of a private home infused with Hollywood theatricality, the shop showcases the brand’s most luxurious pieces. The luxury house plans to roll out the retail concept to New York and Shanghai next. 8409 Melrose Ave.; gucci.com

