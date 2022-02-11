Channing Tatum Channels Modeling Days for VMan, Posing Shirtless and Rocking Speedo

Channing Tatum’s pre-blockbuster career included stints as a go-go dancer and model, and he puts the skills perfected in the latter discipline to good use in the latest issue of VMan Magazine. As the cover star of VMan 48, the spring/summer issue shot by top shutterbugs Inez and Vinoodh, Tatum smolders in a series of images that put the 41-year-old’s physique on full display.

Chest-baring and speedo-wearing photos aside, Tatum caught up with longtime pal and 21 Jump Street comrade Jonah Hill for the wide-ranging interview that covers his packed slate (directorial debut Dog, a role opposite Sandra Bullock and Brad Pitt in The Lost City, starring in Pussy Island for director and rumored flame Zoe Kravitz, and a return to stripper form in Magic Mike’s Last Dance), life as a single dad, and his street style.

Channing Tatum in VMan Magazine Courtesy of Inez and Vinoodh/V Magazine

Of the Bullock and Pitt pairing, Tatum offers, “There’s no shocking thing at all to me when you meet Sandra. She’s just exactly who you want her to be — the most wonderful, brilliant sweetheart. She produced the film and knows every single thing on the set and how much it cost, kind of person. Brad [Pitt] in this movie is hilarious. If we ever do Jump Street 3, we have to — I’m telling you, he’s comic gold if you put him with the right character.”

He also praises another co-star in the Aaron and Adam Nee-directed film. “I’ll tell you who’s probably my favorite actor now,” he says, “Daniel Radcliffe.”

Tatum also opens up on his life after divorcing actress Jenna Dewan. The former couple share a daughter, Everly, and he says it’s been a journey finding his footing as a single father. “I know that I liked to act and play make-believe and magical things, but I just didn’t know if I was going to be able to meet her on her level, especially now that I’m a single dad. I was doubly afraid. Was I going to be able to do any of the stuff that a mother should do? That a mother, as a woman, can relate to her as? And then as that journey unfolded, I realized that all I really had to do was just go into her world and do whatever that is that she wanted to do.”

As for what he wants to do, Tatum says he took suggestions from Hill and Kravitz to be himself on the style front. “Some friends of mine, like you and Zo [Zoe Kravitz] were like, ‘Why don’t you just wear what you wear? Why don’t you just be you?’ You gave me some very specific style tips.”

See more images from VMan’s latest issue, styled by George Cortina, below. Tatum’s Dog debuts Feb. 18, with The Lost City following not far behind, on March 25.

Channing Tatum in VMan Magazine Courtesy of Inez and Vinoodh/V Magazine

Channing Tatum in VMan Magazine Courtesy of Inez and Vinoodh/V Magazine

Channing Tatum in VMan Magazine Courtesy of Inez and Vinoodh/V Magazine

Channing Tatum in VMan Magazine Courtesy of Inez and Vinoodh/V Magazine