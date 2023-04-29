Chloë Sevigny Is Craving Glamour: “How Many More Frumpy Mommies Can I Play?”

Somebody give Chloë Sevigny what she wants: glamour!

“God, how many more frumpy mommies can I play?” says the actress (and real-life mother), whose recent run includes shedding her fashionista ways in such projects as Bones and All, The Girl From Plainville, We Are Who We Are and The Act. “Give me some glamour, for crying out loud. What am I in this business for?”

She gets some glitz in her next role, playing C.Z. Guest in the next installment of Ryan Murphy’s Feud, and describes the socialite as the precursor to Martha Stewart. “This is about a bygone era of glamour.”

The former “It” girl — who recently spoke to THR about archiving her collection of clothes worn on red carpets with The Wardrobe clothing preservation service — also weighed in on what it takes to harness the buzz: “There’s a reason why Julia Fox is having a moment or Paloma Elsesser. There are girls who rise above with their personalities and intellect.”

To be fair, however, Sevigny’s comments coincide with an Instagram post she shared this week that featured her on the cover of New York. A photo of her fronts an issue dubbed “The Yesteryear Issue,” and inside boasts a cover story by Matthew Schneier that investigates 151 women “who captured the city’s attention.” Sevigny, who catapulted to fame with work like Larry Clark’s cult film Kids, shared the cover and a comment. “I never identified as an ‘it’ girl, whatever ‘it’ girls are. Whatever it is, I can’t shake it.”

A version of this story first appeared in the April 26 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.