Claire Danes, Kaley Cuoco and Hilary Swank Among the Expecting Moms at Golden Globes

Fashion trends at the 2023 Golden Globes ranged from all shades of pink to a profusion of sleek black gowns and a decidedly minimalist approach to jewelry. But if one accessory ruled the night, it was the baby bump.

A quintet of Hollywood women who are expecting made high-profile appearances on the gray carpet at the Beverly Hilton, each proving that pregnancy doesn’t automatically mean a woman must abandon her personal aesthetic. Haute couture and other custom gowns were the style of choice among this enceinte group, who often chose romantic, flowing looks or sophisticated designs imbued with ultra-feminine details. And while comfort was understandably key, there’s no denying each woman was a bona fide rock star, walking the carpet and sitting through a telecast that ran three-plus hours.

How did the expectant moms of Hollywood fare with their fashion game? Check out the looks:

Hilary Swank in Prada

Hilary Swank Monica Schipper/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

A two-time Golden Globe winner and nominee for best television actress for Alaska Daily, Hilary Swank wore a flowing Prada dress in forest green silk cady accented with black satin bows with tails that trailed behind her as she walked. Swank paired the gown with Prada black suede pumps and jewels by Tiffany & Co.

Claire Danes in Giambattista Valli Haute Couture

Claire Danes Monica Schipper/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

A best supporting actress nominee for Fleishman Is in Trouble, Claire Danes noted that her third baby with husband Hugh Dancy was a bit of a surprise: “This one was not so expected, but we’re thrilled and here we go! We’re delighted!” Danes announced her news the day prior to the Golden Globes and then turned up on the carpet in Giambattista Valli Haute Couture, a sheer white floral appliqué gown with crystal embellishments, a deep neckline adorned with a pink satin bow and feathers encircling the hem, from the designer’s Fall/Winter 2022 collection. Danes paired the look with Jimmy Choo’s Alva platform sandals and high-jewelry earrings and rings by Cartier.

Kaley Cuoco in Vera Wang Haute

Kaley Cuoco Monica Schipper/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Stylist Brad Goreski talked to THR about the custom Vera Wang look designed for Kaley Cuoco, a best television actress nominee for The Flight Attendant: “She really favors macaron colors, and we have done a lot of pink in the past, because Kaley really is very girly and feminine,” he said. That idea led to the choice of lavender as the jumping-off point for the crystal-embellished chiffon gown created by Wang — inspired by “Napoleon and Josephine” romance, she noted. Cuoco paired the look with Roger Vivier sandals and a Jimmy Choo clutch, both in silver metallic, and jewelry by Rahaminov Diamonds and Norman Silverman.

Abby Elliott in Pamella Roland

Abby Elliott Amy Sussman/Getty Images

A co-star of Hulu’s dramedy The Bear, Abby Elliott opted for a brilliant color to accent her bump on the carpet, wearing a Pamella Roland gown crafted in allover sequins in a rich orange topaz. She accented the high-neck, blouson-sleeved gown with jewelry by Dale Novick and a clutch by Simitri.

Amy Elizabeth Boland in Adrianna Papell

(L-R) Paul Walter Hauser and Amy Elizabeth Boland Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Married to actor Paul Walter Hauser, Amy Elizabeth Boland had plenty to celebrate on Tuesday night: not only her expectant status, but also her husband’s win, as Hauser took home the best supporting actor Golden Globe for his role in Hulu’s Black Bird. Boland looked supremely comfortable in a black jersey gown with cold-shoulder detailing by New York-based Adrianna Papell.

