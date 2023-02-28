Costume Designers Guild Award 2023 Winners Include ‘Elvis,’ ‘Wednesday’ and ‘House of the Dragon’

Celebrating their 25th iteration, the Costume Designers Guild Awards named eight winners in competitive categories tonight in a ceremony at the Fairmont Century Plaza hosted by Tituss Burgess.

For film, Shirley Kurata (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Jenny Eagan (Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery) and Catherine Martin (Elvis) all won awards; both Kurata and Martin are also nominated for Oscars for costume design this year.

In television, Jany Temime (House of the Dragon), Colleen Atwood and Mark Sutherland (Wednesday), Amy Roberts (The Crown) and Carrie Cramer and Jason Rembert (Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls) were the night’s winners. And Natasha Newman-Thomas won for the Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ music video “Spitting off the Edge of the World.”

From tonight going forward though, the statuettes given out will not simply be called Costume Designers Guild awards. They now have a name, akin to the Academy Award also being called the Oscar and the Antoinette Perry Award for Excellence in Broadway Theatre (aka the Tony Award). As Terry Gordon, president of the Costume Designers Guild, IATSE Local 892, announced during the show, the CDGA statuette will be called The Adrian, named for legendary costume designer and guild founding member Adrian, known for creating wardrobes for such films as The Wizard of Oz, Letty Lynton and The Philadelphia Story. “Film has the Oscars, TV has the Emmys and we have the Adrian,” said Gordon. “From now going forward we will salute to Adrian.”

In addition to tonight’s competitive Adrians, four special awards were given out: Bette Midler received the distinguished collaborator award and Angela Bassett was given the spotlight award, while Oscar-winning costume designer Deborah L. Scott (Titanic, Avatar: The Way of Water) was honored with the career achievement award and Emmy-nominated costume designer Rachael M. Stanley (Ally McBeal, Sisters) received the distinguished service award.

Angela Bassett and Bette Midler at the 25th Annual Costume Designers Guild Awards. Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Presenters at the Feb. 27 event — sponsored by Westfield Century City, Mercedes-Benz, Peris Costumes and Campari and produced by NVE Experience Agency — included Billy Crystal, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever nominee Ruth E. Carter, Hocus Pocus 2 nominee Salvador Perez, IATSE president Matthew Loeb, costume designer Michael Kaplan, producer Jon Landau, Monica Barbaro, Elizabeth Debicki, Nazanin Boniadi, Austin Butler, Greg Tarzan Davis, Ashley Park, Lewis Pullman, Christina Ricci and Hunter Schafer.

Among the stars wearing standout looks on the red carpet were Cate Blanchett, who wore a Balmain suit with exaggerated shoulders and attended in support of Tár nominee Bina Daigeler, Ashley Park in an electric blue dress, and Bassett in a black-and-red outfit worn with a bow-topped hat.

Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Film

From left: Stephanie Hsu, Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan in A24’s ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Courtesy of A24

Everything Everywhere All at Once — Shirley Kurata (WINNER)

Avatar: The Way of Water — Deborah L. Scott

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — Ruth E. Carter

Hocus Pocus 2 — Salvador Perez

Thor: Love and Thunder — Mayes C. Rubeo

Excellence in Contemporary Film

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery — Jenny Eagan (WINNER)

Nope — Alex Bovaird

Tár — Bina Daigeler

Top Gun: Maverick — Marlene Stewart

Women Talking — Quita Alfred

Excellence in Period Film

Austin Butler in ‘Elvis’ Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

Elvis — Catherine Martin (WINNER)

Babylon — Mary Zophres

Don’t Worry Darling — Arianne Phillips

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris — Jenny Beavan

The Woman King — Gersha Phillips

Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Television

‘House of the Dragon’

House of the Dragon: “The Heirs of the Dragon” — Jany Temime (WINNER)

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: “A Shadow of the Past” — Kate Hawley

Westworld: “Generation Loss” — Debra Beebe

What We Do in the Shadows: “The Wedding” — Laura Montgomery

The Witcher: Blood Origin: “Of Mages, Malice, and Monstrous Mayhem” — Lucinda Wright

Excellence in Contemporary Television

From left: Luis Guzman, Jenna Ortega and Catherine Zeta-Jones in ‘Wednesday.’ Courtesy of Netflix

Wednesday: “Wednesday’s Child is Full of Woe” — Colleen Atwood & Mark Sutherland (WINNER)

Emily in Paris: “What’s it All About…” — Marylin Fitoussi

Euphoria: “Trying to Get to Heaven Before They Close the Door” — Heidi Bivens

Hacks: “The Captain’s Wife” — Kathleen Felix-Hager

The White Lotus: “In the Sandbox” — Alex Bovaird

Excellence in Period Television

Elizabeth Debicki, Will Powell, Senan West, Dominic West in The Crown. Courtesy of Netflix

The Crown: “Ipatiev House” — Amy Roberts (WINNER)

Bridgerton: “The Choice” — Sophie Canale

The Gilded Age: “Let the Tournament Begin” — Kasia Walicka-Maimone

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: “Maisel vs. Lennon: The Cut Contest” — Donna Zakowska

Pam & Tommy: “I Love You, Tommy” — Kameron Lennox

Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television

Lizzo’s ‘Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.’ James Clark/Amazon Prime Video

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls: Girl Run That Sh*t Back — Carrie Cramer & Jason Rembert (WINNER)

Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration — Marina Toybina

Dancing with the Stars: Halloween Night — Daniela Gschwendtner & Steven Norman Lee

RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race: RuPaul-A-Palooza! — Tony Iniguez

Saturday Night Live: Miles Teller/Kendrick Lamar — Tom Broecker, Ashley Dudek & Cristina Natividad

Excellence in Short Form Design

Yeah Yeah Yeahs: “Spitting Off the Edge of the World” (Music Video) — Natasha Newman-Thomas (WINNER)

Disney+ Has All the GOATs (Commercial) — Melissa DesRosiers

McDonald’s: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Commercial) — Sarah Kinsumba

Nike: Father Time (Commercial) — Shawna Trpcic (For Jason Momoa)

Not Today Flu feat. Jason Alexander (Commercial) — Dawn Ritz