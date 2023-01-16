15 Best-Dressed Stars at the Critics Choice Awards: Angela Bassett, Aubrey Plaza and More

Dramatic details were key to the style on the A-list attendees of Sunday night’s Critics Choice Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel. From lush fabrications to a flurry of floral appliqués, a variety of bold colors and an abundance of statement earrings, high fashion and handcraft enjoyed the spotlight on the nominees and presenters of this event from the Critics Choice Association.

Among the big winners on this night, hosted by Chelsea Handler (lovely herself in tangerine Maticevski on the red carpet): Brendan Fraser (in Dior Men), taking home best actor for The Whale; Cate Blanchett’s best actress win for Tár, which she picked up in chic gray Max Mara; and Niecy Nash-Betts, who won best supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie for Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Nash-Betts sparkled in a custom strapless Jason Wu gown crafted of more than 7,000 hand-sewn beads, she noted on the red carpet.

Who wore haute couture or a beautifully tailored suit best? Here’s a round-up of the top 15 looks of the night:

Angela Bassett in Christian Siriano

Angela Bassett Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Velvet was among the top trends Sunday night, and no one combined the lush fabric with a dramatic vibe like Angela Bassett, who took home the Critics Choice Award for best supporting actress for her work in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Bassett wore a beautiful peaked-strapless gown in black velvet with a peplum and ruffled tiers, a custom look by Christian Siriano, paired with gold and diamond jewels by Messika, Christian Louboutin shoes and a crystal-embellished leopard clutch by Judith Leiber.

Michelle Yeoh in Carolina Herrera and Stephanie Hsu in Valentino

Michelle Yeoh and Stephanie Hsu Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Bright colors and flowing trains were also key to the Critics Choice red carpet, including the beautiful duo of Michelle Yeoh in fuchsia and black Carolina Herrera, paired with diamonds by De Beers, alongside Stephanie Hsu in a tangerine chiffon gown by Pierpaolo Piccioli for Valentino Haute Couture, finished with Cartier jewels.

Elle Fanning in Alexander McQueen

Elle Fanning Monica Schipper/WireImage

The Great star Elle Fanning clearly isn’t tired of wearing a corset — or of making it look thoroughly chic. Fanning wore Sarah Burton’s modern take on a deconstructed corset gown for Alexander McQueen, crafted in champagne tulle and lace, paired with jewels by Irene Neuwirth, including the designer’s one-of-a-kind Golden Blossom Sunflower earrings, and Christian Louboutin’s gold So Kate pumps.

Kerry Washington in Giorgio Armani Privé

Kerry Washington Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The handcraft of presenter Kerry Washington’s Giorgio Armani Privé gown was nothing less than stunning; her sky blue strapless gown was fully embroidered and beaded in a mix of bright florals. Washington paired the gown with jewels by Bulgari, including the house’s high-jewelry Serpenti earrings in white gold set with sapphires and diamonds.

Ismael Cruz Córdova in Thom Browne

Ismael Cruz – Córdova Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Nominated for best supporting actor in a drama series for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Ismael Cruz Córdoba wore one of the night’s most artful tuxedos, a Thom Browne design crafted of black mohair and which featured a lace-up back. The actor paired the suit with Thom Browne boots and a variety of jewels from Maor, Rainbow K, Cicada, Katkim, Grace Lee, Yvonne Léon and EÉRA.

Thuso Mbedu in Louis Vuitton

Thuso Mbedu Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Among the night’s most-discussed gowns on social media was this custom design by Louis Vuitton, crafted of a crossover bodice and black tulle skirt embellished with gold, silver and bronze sequins. The co-star of The Woman King paired the gown with jewels by Reza, Yvonne Léon, Rainbow K and Delfina Delettrez.

Dominique Fishback in Greta Constantine

Dominique Fishback Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Another fantastic example brilliant color on the Critics Choice red carpet was this bright yellow gown worn by Dominique Fishback, nominated for best supporting actress for The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey. The microfiber halter gown with a floral applique encircling the plunging neckline was by Greta Constantine. The actress finished the look with Emily P. Wheeler’s Baby Sunrise Ombre Cigar Band ring in yellow sapphires.

Glen Powell in Brunello Cucinelli

Glen Powell Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

A member of the Top Gun: Maverick ensemble cast, Glen Powell was among the many men sporting navy tuxedos at the Critics Choice Awards. Powell was a standout in a one-and-a-half-breasted tuxedo, shirting and accessories from Brunello Cucinelli’s eveningwear capsule collection, paired with a timepiece by Omega, the 41mm De Ville Prestige Co-Axial Master Chronometer Small Seconds.

Aubrey Plaza in Louis Vuitton

Aubrey Plaza Monica Schipper/WireImage

It was easy to be mesmerized by the ombré styling on the neckline and hem of Aubrey Plaza’s custom Louis Vuitton gown, fully embellished with burgundy sequins and crafted with a high slit. The buzzy White Lotus actress paired the gown with Louis Vuitton platform sandals and jewels by Pomellato.

Kate Hudson in Oscar de la Renta

Kate Hudson Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Among the winning best ensemble cast for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Kate Hudson glistened on the red carpet in a diaphanous silver tulle gown embellished with beading and floral appliques by Oscar de la Renta. Hudson paired the look with high-jewelry diamonds by Bulgari and Christian Louboutin’s Marchavekel knotted peep-toe sandal.

Madelyn Cline in Givenchy

Madelyn Cline Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Also a member of the Glass Onion cast, Madelyn Cline brought the drama in a fully feathered gown by Givenchy.

Henry Golding in Boss

Henry Golding Monica Schipper/WireImage

A Critics Choice Awards presenter, Henry Golding opted for the go-to fabric he favors on many red carpets, velvet, in this case a deep emerald green Boss tuxedo, paired with a black turtleneck.

Park Eun-Bin in Jenny Packham

Park Eun-bin and Yu In-sik Monica Schipper/WireImage

Every awards show features at least one actress who executes princess-like style beautifully, and at the Critics Choice Awards, that was The Witch‘s Park Eun-Bin, lovely in a pale blue gown with a sheer beaded cape by Jenny Packham.

Niv Sultan in Saint Laurent

Niv Sultan Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Tehran star Niv Sultan chose the sleek drama of a hooded sleeveless gown with cross-drape neckline by Saint Laurent, paired with an organic bangle, black lizard-embossed clutch and platform sandals also by the house, as well as the Brilliant Open ring in yellow gold and diamonds by London-based Fernando Jorge.