Critics Choice Awards: Red Carpet Arrivals (Updating)

Elle Fanning, Selena Gomez and more stars at Sunday's show.

Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Some of the biggest stars in Hollywood are at Sunday’s Critics Choice Awards.

The Critics Choice Association will hand out awards in categories encompassing film and television.

Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer will host the ceremony, taking place in both Los Angeles and London. The L.A. ceremony will be held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel, and the London ceremony will take place at the Savoy Hotel.

See the stars at the show below.

Lazy loaded image
Kristen Stewart Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Lazy loaded image
Halle Berry Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Lazy loaded image
Elle Fanning Frazer Harrison/WireImage
Lazy loaded image
Jung Ho-yeon Frazer Harrison/WireImage
Lazy loaded image
Amber Ruffin Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Lazy loaded image
Rita Moreno Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association
Lazy loaded image
Our Lady J Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Lazy loaded image
Julianne Nicholson Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Lazy loaded image
Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Lazy loaded image
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Lazy loaded image
Thuso Mbedu Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Lazy loaded image
Nicole Byer Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Lazy loaded image
Rob Morgan Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Lazy loaded image
Christine Lahti Amy Sussman/Getty Images

