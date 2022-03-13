Critics Choice Awards: Red Carpet Arrivals (Updating)

- Share this article on Facebook
Some of the biggest stars in Hollywood are at Sunday’s Critics Choice Awards.
The Critics Choice Association will hand out awards in categories encompassing film and television.
Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer will host the ceremony, taking place in both Los Angeles and London. The L.A. ceremony will be held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel, and the London ceremony will take place at the Savoy Hotel.
See the stars at the show below.
