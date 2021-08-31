‘Stranger Things’ Star David Harbour Recreates ‘American Gothic,’ Models Skirt For Thom Browne

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
Thom Browne’s fall wardrobe comes to life in a striking set of images and a short film starring David Harbour opposite artist Anh Duong as they play a couple that has “been together through everything.” Titled …welcome home…, the concept, photographed by Tina Barney, finds the pair traversing the historic home known as Teviotdate in upstate New York.
Showing off Browne’s finely tailored threads for men and women (including skirts, suiting, shorts and coats), Harbour and Duong share a table, a painting session and pose in the living room. Sure to catch many eyes is the recreation of Grant Wood’s iconic 1930 painting American Gothic.
“The house is an extension of the couple. Its personified presence is a result of their long, caring relationship,” according to a release about the portfolio, which will be used for social promotion, web advertising and organic promotion worldwide. “He knows what she is thinking, and she knows what he will say before he says it. As we follow the couple into the house, they proceed with the quiet pattern of life. Room by room, we are witness to their companionship. They take care of the house and each other. At times, they are silent, in their own individual worlds. But they always come back together.”
The film and select images are below.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day