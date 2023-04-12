Dior’s Dior Gris Fragrance Makes Jenna Ortega Want to “Hug People”

Jenna Ortega in the new campaign for Dior's Gris Dior

To fete the unisex woody-floral Gris Dior fragrance, Dior has unveiled The Grey Zone, a pop-up discovery boutique and immersive art exhibition that debuted on April 11 at 8175 Melrose Ave. with a starry soiree and will be open to the public April 13-16, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dior’s Dior Gris fragrance Mikael Jansson for Parfums Christian Dior

On hand for the opening party was Wednesday’s Jenna Ortega and The Woman King star Thuso Mbedu who join Stranger Things actor Joseph Quinn, Fai Khadra, Orelsan, Maya Hawke and Liu Yuxin as ambassadors for the eau de parfum and front the new #DareInGrisDior campaign. Among the guests were Gossip Girl’s Thomas Doherty, Dominique Fishback, Alexandra Daddario, Liza Koshy, Madeleine Arthur and Kiernan Shipka.

Ahead of the event, Ortega told THR, “The House of Dior is a beautiful representation of elegance and empowering women. The scent of Gris Dior makes me feel confident. It’s one of my favorite steps while getting ready. As soon as I put it on, I feel the urge to go participate in life and hug people.”

Created by Dior master perfumer François Demachy, the violet-colored Gris Dior eau de parfum highlights notes of bergamot and jasmine in a woody-moss base. The French fashion house commissioned artists Ben Johnson, Andrés Reisinger, Mileece and Collectif Scale to interpret Gris Dior through mediums such as paint, light and sound for an immersive experience. A limited-edition version of the fragrance created by artist Thomas Trum will be available to purchase at the pop-up, alongside the complete La Collection Privee fragrance range.

(L-R) Liza Koshy, Thuso Mbedu, and Dominique Fishback attend Dare In Gris Dior The Grey Zone Opening on April 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Donato Sardella/Getty Images

Floral is a key theme for the fashion house in 2023. In Paris in February, Dior creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri presented her fall-winter 2023 ready-to-wear collection featuring flower motifs, with other house ambassadors Charlize Theron and Blackpink’s Jisoo seated in a starry front row alongside Mbedu, Daddario, Gal Gadot, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Maisie Williams.