Dior Pop-Up Hits Melrose and Six Other Oscar Week Beauty or Skincare Spots

As the Oscars quickly approach, a host of beauty pop-ups and skincare clinic debuts are touching down in Los Angeles — and they’re rounded up by The Hollywood Reporter, below.

Miss Dior Millefiori Garden Pop-Up

In celebration of the latest Miss Dior fragrance, the Miss Dior Millefiori Garden pop-up at 8552 Melrose Avenue from March 21-27 (open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) will feature consultations with Dior fragrance ambassador Krista Martinez and Dior celebrity makeup artist Ricky Wilson, who will also do applications; a free floral bouquet with purchase; complimentary cocktail parties with Miss Dior makeovers; a $43 floral arranging class, a $94 skincare masterclass (featuring the new $47 Dior La Mousse Off/On Foaming Cleanser) or a $94 session with hand-painted customization of a fragrance bottle. Register for all events at dior.com. A Dior haute couture dress worn by Natalie Portman, who has starred in the fragrance campaigns since 2011, will be on display. The brand has also developed a special Miss Dior makeup look for the occasion using 5 Couleurs Eyeshadow in Tutu, Diorshow Iconic Overcurl Mascara in Black, Dior Backstage Rosy Glow Blush in Pink, Dior Addict Lip Glow in Pink and Lip Glow Oil in Universal Clear.

Last Friday evening, Portman graced a kick-off party for the Miss Dior pop-up along with a host of other actresses including Taylour Paige, Yara Shahidi, Thuso Mbedu, Lana Condor. Kathryn Newton, Diana Silvers and Demi Singleton.

Dior’s 5 Couleurs makeup palette. Dior

Adeela Crown at Beverly Hills Hotel Spa and Neiman Marcus

London-based celebrity and film facialist Adeela Crown (whose clients have included Julia Garner, Gal Gadot, Sir Kenneth Branagh, Daisy Ridley, Ella Balinska and Tyrese Gibson) will be treating A-listers by invite to her famed, customized Crowning Glory facial ($600) at the Beverly Hills Hotel Spa.

A newly named RéVive Skincare ambassador, Crown has also developed an exclusive facial for Neiman Marcus featuring RéVive’s new $600 Intensité Volumizing Serum Ultime Targeted Skin Filler and available (as a gift to top clients) from March 28 by trained aestheticians at Neiman Marcus stores. For all Neiman Marcus spa services, contact 310-550-5900 x2029.

Adeela Crown Adeela Crown

Fatma Shaheen x The Wall Group at Maybourne Beverly Hills

Skin Design London founder and skincare expert Fatma Shaheen (Cate Blanchett’s makeup artist, Mary Greenwell plus royalty and Hollywood royalty are among her clients) has hopped the pond for a residency at The Spa at The Maybourne Beverly Hills Hotel prior to The Academy Awards. Working with The Wall Group, she will tend to the visages of VIPs through March 27 with her signature 60-minute Face Tight Infusion Facial ($550) that sculpts and lifts with a combination of vitamin peels, radiofrequency, microneedling and vacuum technology to induce luminous skin, featuring her $220 Face Tight Serum, sold at the spa. Book a facial by calling 310-860-7840.

The mineral pool at the spa at the Maybourne Beverly Hills. Maybourne Beverly Hills

Natura Bissé at The Beverly Hills Hotel Spa

In advance of Sunday’s ceremony, a 60-minute Red Carpet Signature Facial, customized with Natura Bissé products and spotlighting the new $395 Diamond Extreme Serum along with a peel and advanced massage techniques, will be offered by invite to Hollywood stars, industry pros and other VIPS at The Beverly Hills Hotel Spa. While names are under wraps, the brand’s partnering makeup artists Molly Stern (Reese Witherspoon, Anne Hathaway), Jamie Greenberg (Kaley Cuoco, Kristen Stewart) and Kindra Mann (Mandy Moore) are booked in. For a personalized Natura Bissé facial ($250-$275) at the spa, call 310-887-2006.

Treatment from at the Beverly Hills Hotel Spa. Beverly Hills Hotel

Dr. Barbara Sturm’s Anti-Inflammatory Haus

Touching down at her Los Angeles Spa & Boutique, Dr. Barbara Sturm (who works her magic on the likes of Angela Bassett, Cher, Yara Shahidi, Kate Hudson) has again transformed her West Hollywood location at 515 N. Almont Drive into an anti-inflammatory focused treatment space for VIP clients leading up to Sunday’s red carpet. She will be showcasing her most advanced, high-tech 105-minute Exoso-Metic Facial ($815), which combines micro-channeling, micro-current and red-light therapy for a fresh red carpet-ready glow, along with a new 30-minute Sturm Lift Express Facial ($120) to cater to those with less time for pampering. Shelves are stocked with her products, including recent releases: a $145 The Better B Niacinamide Serum, $255 Super Anti-Aging Neck and Décolleté Cream and $60 Skin Tea Molecular Herbal Infusion. Book a facial at drsturm.com or call 310-734-4080.

Dr. Barbara Sturm’s Skin Tea molecular herbal infusion. Dr. Barbara Sturm

Dr. Rita Rakus Clinic at Fairmont Spa Century Plaza

Yet another British skincare pro landing stateside, Dr. Rita Rakus has long booked clients at her clinic opposite Harrods such as Princess Diana’s niece Lady Kitty Spencer and A-list actresses. On March 17, Rakus debuted her U.S. flagship clinic inside the Fairmont Spa Century Plaza at 2025 Avenue of the Stars in Century City. Treatments include a personalized regimen of products from French brand Universkin, a U.S. exclusive, prescribed in advance through an online questionnaire and analysis. On the spa menu are her face-toning and -tightening $650 Award-Winning Red Carpet Facial, $450 Eye On The Academy Awards Facial with high-velocity-liquid Jetpeel technology, and an exclusive new $850 Avenue of The Stars ‘Super Power’ Facial with lymphatic drainage massage, Jetpeel and more. Call 310-424-3032 to book a service.

Treatment room at the Fairmont Century Plaza spa. Fairmont Century Plaza

Melanie Grant x Augustinus Bader

Australian star facialist and Chanel skin expert Melanie Grant (whose roster includes Margot Robbie, Jennifer Aniston, Hailey Bieber, Kim Kardashian, Courteney Cox and Cate Blanchett) will be in Los Angeles at her skincare clinic at 8438 Melrose Place tending to A-list clients before the Oscars. On offer (and also available to the public) is the $450 Melanie Grant x Augustinus Bader facial, utilizing fascia massage techniques and an array of products from the buzzy and innovative German brand, created by a biomedical scientist and physician. Book a facial by calling 323-592-3335 or email la@melaniegrant.com