×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Doja Cat Wows in Slinky Black Vinyl Atelier Versace Dress at the 2023 Grammys

The singer, who's up for five Grammy awards, wore an edgy gown paired with spiral hoop earrings and dramatic long gloves (also in black vinyl) on the Grammy red carpet.

Doja Cat at the 2023 Grammys
Doja Cat at the 2023 Grammys Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

After making major fashion waves during couture week in Paris last month — including having her body covered in 30,000 Swarovski crystals for Schiaparelli — Doja Cat continues to wow on the red carpet.

For the 2023 Grammys, the music star (who is up for five awards) stunned in an edgy and slinky black vinyl gown by Atelier Versace. Styled by Brett Alan Nelson, she paired her body-hugging one-shoulder gown, that features a flared skirt and train, with long black vinyl gloves.

“You look fierce, Doja!” wrote designer Donatella Versace on her Instagram. And Chloe Bailey commented on the singer’s mermaid gown, “I’m obsessed.”

Related Stories

Dave Chappelle
General News

Dave Chappelle Wins Grammy for Netflix Special Condemned for Being Transphobic

Drake
Music News

Drake Victorious at 2023 Grammys Even Though He Didn't Submit His Work for Awards

Doja Cat accessorized her look with black spiral Serpent hoop earrings by Panconesi.

Makeup artist Ernesto Casillas created her dramatic cat-eye look, while JStayReady was responsible for her black pixie cut.

At tonight’s 2023 Grammys, Doja Cat’s song “Woman” is nominated for best music video, best pop solo performance and record of the year, while her single “Vegas” is nominated for best rap performance and “I Like You (A Happier Song)” with Post Malone is nominated for best pop duo/group performance.

Doja Cat’s recent outings at Couture Week in Paris also included donning a menswear outfit at Viktor & Rolf complete with faux facial hair and and a blue leather trench coat for Jean Paul Gaultier paired with Amina Muaddi’s Angelica Plateau Leather platform pumps.

Doja Cat at the 2023 Grammys
Doja Cat at the 2023 Grammys Amy Sussman/Getty Images

“Couture week is all about experimentation and pushing boundaries,” Doja Cat recently said to Vogue regarding her Paris appearances. “That is the point of it, to me. Designers are showing the best of the best—pure art in fashion, which I love. I like making art in all forms of what I do.”

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad