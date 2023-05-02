Doja Cat and Jared Leto Are the Cat’s Meow at the 2023 Met Gala

At Monday’s Met Gala, Doja Cat wowed and meowed as she channeled — fittingly — Karl Lagerfeld’s beloved pet cat Choupette. And Jared Leto even took the feline fashion a step further, showing up in a full-on cat suit.

Doja Cat is known for her daring looks; during Couture Fashion Week in Paris earlier this year, the singer and rapper made headlines for her look in head-to-toe red body paint and 30,000 red Swarovski crystals (applied by makeup artist Pat McGrath and her team) for the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2023 runway show. And Leto — who Nick Jonas said “came as a furry” — is also known for his experimental style.

During the Vogue livestream, Doja Cat told host LaLa Anthony that her dress is Oscar de la Renta, and that her friend Melina did her cat prosthetics and Saccia Livingston did her nails (read: claws). “This is my first Met,” Doja Cat said, revealing that despite it being her maiden voyage, she wasn’t nervous. “It’s really not bad. Normally it’s kinda bad. I feel nice, I feel relaxed here. I don’t know — maybe it’s the beige. I feel really calm, it’s very nice.” The artist added that she’s hoping to have some good conversation tonight, before meowing to close out the interview.

Doja Cat Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Ahead of the 2023 Met Gala, there was speculation about whether Lagerfeld’s blue-cream tortie Birman cat Choupette would show up herself but the closest to a full-on cat was Leto in his furry suit. Another cat-esque look arrived on the red carpet courtesy of Lil Nas X who wore a jeweled mask with cat-like whiskers. And Janelle Monáe accessorized with a white cat purse.

The dress code simply reads “In honor of Karl,” leaving it mostly up for interpretation for the celebrities attending — and their stylists.

Jared Leto Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The Met Gala, held as the annual fundraiser for New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, has been organized and presided over by Anna Wintour since 1995. It is timed to coincide with the unveiling of the museum’s annual fashion exhibition and this year’s is focused on Karl Lagerfeld. Titled Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, the collection honors the life and legendary career of the late designer who died on Feb. 19, 2019, and features more than 150 pieces including sketches.

The Met Gala program features Penélope Cruz, Michaela Coel, Roger Federer, Dua Lipa, and Vogue‘s Wintour as the night’s co-chairs.

