Dwayne Johnson’s Seven Bucks Co-Founder Dany Garcia Launches Work-Meets-Workout Brand

Following a long list of TV and film projects as co-founder of Dwayne Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions, Dany Garcia is moving into fashion.

She launched her work-meets-workout brand GSTQ (“God Save the Queen”) at the Hollywood Palladium on May 20, bringing to fruition a concept she’s had since she was 16. “The idea was we would make that space between athleisure and power dressing and how could we elevate it so you’re polished to perform,” Garcia says, wearing a red carpet dress in which “I could run and take off if I had to.” She timed the release to the return of post-pandemic life, when many have been remotely working in sweatpants for the past year.

“You haven’t been in those clothes and now how do women want to dress where they can do what they want to do but still feel comfortable?” she says. And few have been more productive working from home than Garcia, as she became co-owner of the XFL, launched an energy drink, wrapped The Rock’s Red Notice and began production on a new slew of projects, including DC’s Black Adam. “Our work turnover increased rapidly — we actually sold a number of shows, we went into creative, we developed quite a bit,” she says. “That pacing was able to happen because we were able to do things on Zoom. I would love to see at least a portion of that stay, instead of going back to such a slow pace of development.”

This story first appeared in the June 2 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.