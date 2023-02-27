×
Eddie Redmayne Lights Up Social Media In Daring Saint Laurent Blouse at SAG Awards

Making a mark as one of this season's most adventuresome men on the red carpet, 'The Good Nurse' nominee paired his white shirt (featuring an oversize bow detail) with wide black velvet pants.

Eddie Redmayne
Eddie Redmayne Amy Sussman/WireImage

Eddie Redmayne has not been playing it safe on the red carpet this season. A week ago, at the BAFTA Awards in London, he went shirtless in a black Alexander McQueen tuxedo-inspired jumpsuit. The sleek, minimalist look landed him on best dressed lists by The Hollywood Reporter, Esquire and Vogue.

Sunday, at the 29th SAG Awards in Century City, the best supporting actor for The Good Nurse went further out on a limb, sartorially speaking, walking the red carpet in Saint Laurent’s Lavalliere Heritage Blouse featuring an outsize bow. He paired it with wide velvet black pants and zipped boots from the fashion house. (Check out the star-studded SAG Awards red carpet arrivals here.)

A number of fans on Twitter voiced their admiration for the look, with comments including “Eddie Redmayne serving as usual,” “dares & wins,” “Yasss,” “I love Eddie Redmayne’s style every single time,” and “Honestly looks so good. Never thought Eddie Redmayne would be the forefront of menswear on a red carpet but here we are.” Other commenters simply noted his ’edgy” take on red carpet dressing this season with comments like, “Always trying new things. He’s never afraid of using bold fashion.”

Eddie Redmayne
Eddie Redmayne Amy Sussman/WireImage

But other Twitter users were less enamored — “Oh no. No. No.” and “What is Eddie Redmayne wearing?” And one user wrote that Redmayne’s outfit made him look like King George IV, while another said he thought the actor was “cosplaying as Lydia Tár.”

For anyone who wants to follow Redmayne’s lead and get his Saint Laurent look, the blouse is in the fashion house’s autumn winter 2023 men’s collection, which was shown on Jan. 17 in Paris.

Saint Laurent Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 17, 2023 in Paris, France.
Saint Laurent Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-24 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 17, 2023, in Paris. Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

One thing most posters on social media agreed on: They loved the big-smiles camaraderie on display when Redmayne met up with longtime friend Andrew Garfield on the red carpet.

Andrew Garfield and Eddie Redmayne
Andrew Garfield and Eddie Redmayne Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

