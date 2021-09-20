The Top 10 Jewelry Moments That Stunned at the 73rd Emmy Awards

At Sunday night’s 73rd Annual Emmy Awards, bright hues reigned on the red carpet, embraced by women and men alike, while stars also highlighted a wide variety of sparkle in imaginative ways. Here’s a look at The Hollywood Reporter‘s top 10 moments in diamonds and other jewels on the Emmys red carpet:

Jean Smart in Cathy Waterman

Based on social-media reaction alone, the Emmy winner for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for Hacks was among the night’s most talked-about moments. While watching Smart’s touching speech about her late husband, viewers also enjoyed a perfect close-up of her earrings by Los Angeles-based Cathy Waterman: The Breaulette Tattoo earrings feature a pair of pear-shaped aquamarines totaling 60 carats, topped by diamonds set in recycled platinum.

Jean Smart Rich Fury/Getty Images

Cathy Waterman’s Breaulette Tattoo earrings. Cathy Waterman

Yara Shahidi in Cartier

Plenty of terrific necklaces were seen at the Emmys, but none was more eye-catching than the gold and diamond piece worn by Yara Shahidi. From Cartier’s Cactus de Cartier collection, the necklace crafted of diamonds and emeralds set in 18-karat gold retails for $372,000 and worked flawlessly with the neckline of Shahidi’s emerald-hued Dior dress. Shahidi also wore Cactus de Cartier earrings and rings from the house’s Écrou de Cartier collection.

Yara Shahidi Rich Fury/Getty Images

Cartier’s yellow gold-and-diamond necklace from the Cactus de Cartier collection. Cartier

Angela Bassett in Gismondi 1754

The 9-1-1 star excels at dramatic red-carpet looks, and that extended to Sunday night’s Emmys, where she wore a Greta Constantine black column gown embellished with a high-wattage pink ruffle that extended from her shoulders to her toes. Bassett accented the dress with the Melograno earrings by Genoa-based jeweler Gismondi 1754, crafted of diamonds and rubies totaling more than 30 carats, set in 18-karat white gold.

Angela Bassett Rich Fury/Getty Images

Gismondi 1754’s Melograno earrings. Gismond 1754

Bowen Yang in Tiffany & Co.

Brooches are now a staple among stylish guys on red carpets, and that idea was seen early on Sunday night, when Saturday Night Live’s Bowen Yang appeared on the carpet in a tuxedo by Ermenegildo Zegna and silver platform boots by Brooklyn-based Syro. But the Emmy nominee also couldn’t contain his excitement that Tiffany & Co. had lent him jewels for the night — and why not? He was wearing one of the jeweler’s most iconic pieces, the Tiffany & Co. Schlumberger Paris Flames brooch, featuring diamonds set in 18-karat yellow gold and platinum and named for Jean Schlumberger, among the house’s most iconic designers. “A Tiffany brooch! This is crazy!” he exclaimed.

Bowen Yang Rich Fury/Getty Images

Tiffany & Co.’s Schlumberger Paris Flames brooch. Tiffany & Co.

Cynthia Erivo in Roberto Coin

The Emmy nominee for her role as Aretha Franklin in Genius is always a red-carpet favorite for her thoughtful choices, and she didn’t disappoint on Sunday night, looking equal parts elegant and playful in a custom Louis Vuitton leather halter gown that was embellished with a flurry of feathers in turquoise, white and cobalt. Diamonds by Roberto Coin — who also outfitted Erivo with jewels for last week’s Met Gala — finished the look, including the designer’s Pharoah Cento choker, which also can be worn as a bracelet (the choker was fastened with a ribbon in back) and features more than 58 carats of baguette-cut diamonds and retails for more than $580,000.

Cynthia Erivo Rich Fury/Getty Images

Roberto Coin’s Pharoah Cento choker. Roberto Coin

Billy Porter in Lorraine Schwartz

His head-to-toe look by Ashi Studio was meant to feature ruffles that extended to the floor. But when that idea didn’t work out, the Pose star turned the detail into wings, which perfectly suited the latest actor to portray Cinderella’s “Fabulous Godmother,” as he’s listed in the Amazon Prime Video credits. But his all-black ensemble also proved to be the perfect frame for Lorraine Schwartz’s jewels, including a spectacular necklace crafted of emeralds and diamonds. Schwartz also provided the artful diamond ear cuffs Porter wore, as well as a selection of bracelets and rings.

Billy Porter Al Seib/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

Anya Taylor-Joy in Tiffany & Co.

The nominee for The Queen’s Gambit scored another much-discussed red-carpet moment in Dior on Sunday night — this time a collaboration with stylist and designer Paul Burgo — with the actress wearing a romantic opera coat over a sleek backless halter gown, both in tone-on-tone yellow. White diamonds by Tiffany & Co. finished the look, including platinum necklaces from Elsa Peretti’s Diamonds by the Yard, which draped down Taylor-Joy’s back, as well as pieces featuring unenhanced yellow sapphires from the house’s Blue Book Collection and cluster earrings featuring diamonds set in platinum.

Anya Taylor-Joy Rich Fury/Getty Images

Mindy Kaling in De Beers Jewellers

Among the night’s prettiest necklaces was the delicate diamond piece seen on presenter Mindy Kaling. The Assana necklace by De Beers is crafted of 37.47 carats of white diamonds set in 18-karat white gold and was a lovely pairing with the strapless neckline of the actress’ strapless Carolina Herrera column gown with custom bow. Kaling also wore the platinum Drops of Light earrings and the Enchanted Lotus cocktail ring by the jeweler.

Mindy Kaling Rich Fury/Getty Images

De Beers’ Assana necklace. De Beers

Sarah Paulson in Mateo

Impeachment: American Crime Story star Paulson also opted for Carolina Herrera, a high-drama dress from Wes Gordon’s spring 2022 collection, featuring voluminous sleeves and a deep-plunging V neck in crimson silk. Graphic earrings by New York-based jewelry designer Mateo worked well against the romantic lines of the dress. Crafted of ethically and sustainably sourced natural diamonds set in 18-karat white gold, the earrings were inspired by the work of painter Wassily Kandinsky. “I particularly adore [the artist’s] piece Floating,” the Jamaica-born jewelry designer said in a statement. “Brilliant ovals and round Botswana diamonds were set in 18-karat gold to appear to be floating on one’s ear. Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication.”

Sarah Paulson Rich Fury/Getty Images

A sketch for the Mateo earrings worn by Sarah Paulson. Mateo

Catherine Zeta-Jones in Lorraine Schwartz

Tonal statements were among the night’s style trends, and Catherine Zeta-Jones offered up one of Sunday’s most elegant combinations. With her strapless draped chiffon gown in a deep rose hue by New York-based Cristina Ottaviano, Zeta-Jones chose a grouping of jewels by Lorraine Schwartz, including a necklace in pink and white diamonds and a ring highlighting diamonds and spinels. Earrings featuring pear-shaped diamond drops totaling 21.5 carats finished the look.