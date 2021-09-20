Emmys Red Carpet Fashion: Most Memorable Looks (Updating)

After a 2020 awards show where the nominees appeared virtually, the Emmy Awards are back and in person this year. Taking place at L.A.

Live in downtown Los Angeles, the red carpet parade started at 3 p.m. PT with early arrivals including The Crown‘s Josh O’Connor wearing Loewe, Nailed It! host Nicole Byer in a purple Christian Siriano gown, Rita Wilson in Tom Ford and SNL‘s Bowen Yang in silver high heels.

Read on to see the the best and the worst of the night — from the head-turners to the head-scratchers — of the Emmys red carpet.

Anya Taylor-Joy in Dior

Nominee Anya Taylor-Joy wore a pale yellow gown and yellow opera coat by Dior Haute Couture.

Regé-Jean Page in Giorgio Armani

The Bridgerton nominee wore made-to-measure Giorgio Armani.

Regé-Jean Page Rich Fury/Getty Images

Michaela Coel in Christopher John Rogers

Quadruple nominee Michaela Coel wore a bold neon two-piece gown by Christopher John Rogers.

Michaela Coel Rich Fury/Getty

Kate Winslet in Giorgio Armani

Kate Winslet’s paired her black silk cady and chiffon gown by Giorgio Armani Privé with vintage jewelry from Fred Leighton.

Kate Winslet Rich Fury/Getty

Sarah Paulson

Sarah Paulson Rich Fury/Getty

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling Rich Fury/Getty Images

Taraji P. Henson in Elie Saab

Taraji P. Henson wore a plunging gown by Elie Saab.

Taraji P. Henson Rich Fury/Getty Images

Jason Sudeikis in Tom Ford

Ted Lasso nominee Jason Sudeikis wore a velvet tuxedo by Tom Ford.

Jason Sudeikis Rich Fury/Getty Images

Billy Porter in Ashi

Pose star Billy Porter wore a winged custom look by Ashi with jewelry by Lorraine Schwartz and H. Crowne. “You know we got the wings. It was supposed to go all the way to the floor. That didn’t work out,” said the actor on the EW/People pre-show.

Billy Porter

Kaley Cuoco in Vera Wang

Nominee Kaley Cuoco wore a neon-hued gown by Vera Wang Haute with diamonds by De Beers Jewellers and Edie Parker’s Lara acrylic clutch in neon yellow.

Kaley Cuoco Rich Fury/Getty Images

Issa Rae

Issa Rae Rich Fury/Getty Images

Mandy Moore

Mandy Moore Rich Fury/Getty

Cynthia Erivo in Louis Vuitton

Nominee Cynthia Erivo wore a custom feather-trimmed leather halter gown by Louis Vuitton with diamonds by Roberto Coin.

Cynthia Erivo Rich Fury/Getty Images

Josh O’Connor in Loewe

The Crown star Josh O’Connor, nominated for best lead actor in a drama series, wore a custom suit by Loewe with a black-tie element in the shape of a flower. “I’m wearing head to toe Loewe and this is a flower. We’ve had some kind of issues with keeping it up but it’s holding, that’s the story,” he said on the People/Entertainment Weekly red-carpet pre-show.

Josh O’Connor Rich Fury/Getty Images

Jurnee Smollett in Dior

Lovecraft Country nominee Jurnee Smollett wore Dior Haute Couture.

Jurnee Smollett Rich Fury/Getty Images

Cedric The Entertainer in Jason Rembert

Emmy Awards telecast host Cedric the Entertainer wore a graphic blue suit by stylist and designer Jason Rembert. “I feel good. I feel swaggy. We gonna do a couple other looks tonight. We gonna go hard with it,” the comedian said on the EW/People pre-show.

Cedric the Entertainer Rich Fury/Getty Images

Emma Corrin in Miu Miu

In London, The Crown nominee Emma Corrin wore a custom gown with matching gloves and cap by Miu Miu.

Emma Corrin Dave Benett/Getty Images

Kathryn Hahn in Lanvin

Nominee Kathryn Hahn wore a strapless jumpsuit with belt by Lanvin and an emerald. She also wore a diamond necklace, with diamond and emerald rings, all from New York-based estate jewelry Briony Raymond. “I love wearing a jumpsuit. It feels like me,” said the WandaVision star on the EW/People pre-show.

Kathryn Hahn Rich Fury/Getty Images

Yara Shahidi in Dior

Yara Shahidi wore a custom emerald-hued gown by Dior Haute Couture, jewelry by Cartier and nude leather pumps by Christian Louboutin.

Yara Shahidi Rich Fury/Getty Images

Allison Janney in Azzi & Osta

Nominee Allison Janney wore an ivory look by Azzi & Osta, comprised of a structured crepe belted jacket with a peplum and draped neckline that transforms into a shawl with a custom full-length fitted skirt with slit.

Allison Janney Rich Fury/Getty Images

Leslie Odom Jr.

Leslie Odom Jr. Rich Fury/Getty Images

America Ferrera

America Ferrera Rich Fury/Getty Images

Annie Murphy

Annie Murphy Rich Fury/Getty

Kerri Russell and Matthew Rhys

Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys Rich Fury/Getty

Michael Douglas in Canali and Catherine Zeta-Jones in Christina Ottaviano

Catherine Zeta-Jones wore a gown by New York-based designer Christina Ottaviano, diamonds by Lorraine Schwartz and satin pumps by Christian Louboutin, while nominee Michael Douglas wore a suit by Canali.

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones Rich Fury/Getty Images

Ellen Pompeo

Ellen Pompeo

Nicole Byer in Christian Siriano

Nailed It! host Nicole Byer, nominated for outstanding host for a reality or reality-competition program, wore a purple ballgown by Christian Siriano. Getting ready, she said on the People/EW pre-show, “took like a full two hours.”

Nicole Byer Rich Fury/Getty Images

Rita Wilson in Tom Ford

Rita Wilson, taking part in the opening of the awards show, wore a black silk tuxedo with sequined top by Tom Ford with jewelry by David Yurman.

Rita Wilson attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Rich Fury/Getty Images

Samira Wiley in Sara Cavazza Facchini for Genny

Nominee Samira Wiley is wearing a tuxedo by Sara Cavazza Facchini for Genny, with jewelry by David Yurman and Lark & Berry and shoes by Sophia Webster.

Samira Wiley Rich Fury/Getty Images

Bowen Yang in Ermenegildo Zegna

SNL nominee Bowen Yang wore a tuxedo by Ermenegildo Zegna, jewelry by Tiffany & Co. and silver platform heels.

Bowen Yang Rich Fury/Getty Images

Kenan Thompson

Kenan Thompson Rich Fury/Getty Images

Dan Levy

Dan Levy Rich Fury/Getty Images

Amber Ruffin

Amber Ruffin Rich Fury/Getty Images

Gillian Anderson in Chloe

In London, nominee Gillian Anderson wore a midriff-baring look by Chloe.

Gillian Anderson Dave Benett/Getty Images

Cecily Strong

Cecily Strong Rich Fury/Getty Images

Ashley Nicole Black

Ashley Nicole Black Rich Fury/Getty Images

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai Rich Fury/Getty Images

Ken and Tran Jeong