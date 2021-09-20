Emmys Red Carpet Fashion: Most Memorable Looks (Updating)

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
After a 2020 awards show where the nominees appeared virtually, the Emmy Awards are back and in person this year. Taking place at L.A.
Live in downtown Los Angeles, the red carpet parade started at 3 p.m. PT with early arrivals including The Crown‘s Josh O’Connor wearing Loewe, Nailed It! host Nicole Byer in a purple Christian Siriano gown, Rita Wilson in Tom Ford and SNL‘s Bowen Yang in silver high heels.
Read on to see the the best and the worst of the night — from the head-turners to the head-scratchers — of the Emmys red carpet.
Anya Taylor-Joy in Dior
Nominee Anya Taylor-Joy wore a pale yellow gown and yellow opera coat by Dior Haute Couture.
Related Stories
Regé-Jean Page in Giorgio Armani
The Bridgerton nominee wore made-to-measure Giorgio Armani.
Michaela Coel in Christopher John Rogers
Quadruple nominee Michaela Coel wore a bold neon two-piece gown by Christopher John Rogers.
Kate Winslet in Giorgio Armani
Kate Winslet’s paired her black silk cady and chiffon gown by Giorgio Armani Privé with vintage jewelry from Fred Leighton.
Sarah Paulson
Mindy Kaling
Taraji P. Henson in Elie Saab
Taraji P. Henson wore a plunging gown by Elie Saab.
Jason Sudeikis in Tom Ford
Ted Lasso nominee Jason Sudeikis wore a velvet tuxedo by Tom Ford.
Billy Porter in Ashi
Pose star Billy Porter wore a winged custom look by Ashi with jewelry by Lorraine Schwartz and H. Crowne. “You know we got the wings. It was supposed to go all the way to the floor. That didn’t work out,” said the actor on the EW/People pre-show.
Kaley Cuoco in Vera Wang
Nominee Kaley Cuoco wore a neon-hued gown by Vera Wang Haute with diamonds by De Beers Jewellers and Edie Parker’s Lara acrylic clutch in neon yellow.
Issa Rae
Mandy Moore
Cynthia Erivo in Louis Vuitton
Nominee Cynthia Erivo wore a custom feather-trimmed leather halter gown by Louis Vuitton with diamonds by Roberto Coin.
Josh O’Connor in Loewe
The Crown star Josh O’Connor, nominated for best lead actor in a drama series, wore a custom suit by Loewe with a black-tie element in the shape of a flower. “I’m wearing head to toe Loewe and this is a flower. We’ve had some kind of issues with keeping it up but it’s holding, that’s the story,” he said on the People/Entertainment Weekly red-carpet pre-show.
Jurnee Smollett in Dior
Lovecraft Country nominee Jurnee Smollett wore Dior Haute Couture.
Cedric The Entertainer in Jason Rembert
Emmy Awards telecast host Cedric the Entertainer wore a graphic blue suit by stylist and designer Jason Rembert. “I feel good. I feel swaggy. We gonna do a couple other looks tonight. We gonna go hard with it,” the comedian said on the EW/People pre-show.
Emma Corrin in Miu Miu
In London, The Crown nominee Emma Corrin wore a custom gown with matching gloves and cap by Miu Miu.
Kathryn Hahn in Lanvin
Nominee Kathryn Hahn wore a strapless jumpsuit with belt by Lanvin and an emerald. She also wore a diamond necklace, with diamond and emerald rings, all from New York-based estate jewelry Briony Raymond. “I love wearing a jumpsuit. It feels like me,” said the WandaVision star on the EW/People pre-show.
Yara Shahidi in Dior
Yara Shahidi wore a custom emerald-hued gown by Dior Haute Couture, jewelry by Cartier and nude leather pumps by Christian Louboutin.
Allison Janney in Azzi & Osta
Nominee Allison Janney wore an ivory look by Azzi & Osta, comprised of a structured crepe belted jacket with a peplum and draped neckline that transforms into a shawl with a custom full-length fitted skirt with slit.
Leslie Odom Jr.
America Ferrera
Annie Murphy
Kerri Russell and Matthew Rhys
Michael Douglas in Canali and Catherine Zeta-Jones in Christina Ottaviano
Catherine Zeta-Jones wore a gown by New York-based designer Christina Ottaviano, diamonds by Lorraine Schwartz and satin pumps by Christian Louboutin, while nominee Michael Douglas wore a suit by Canali.
Ellen Pompeo
Nicole Byer in Christian Siriano
Nailed It! host Nicole Byer, nominated for outstanding host for a reality or reality-competition program, wore a purple ballgown by Christian Siriano. Getting ready, she said on the People/EW pre-show, “took like a full two hours.”
Rita Wilson in Tom Ford
Rita Wilson, taking part in the opening of the awards show, wore a black silk tuxedo with sequined top by Tom Ford with jewelry by David Yurman.
Samira Wiley in Sara Cavazza Facchini for Genny
Nominee Samira Wiley is wearing a tuxedo by Sara Cavazza Facchini for Genny, with jewelry by David Yurman and Lark & Berry and shoes by Sophia Webster.
Bowen Yang in Ermenegildo Zegna
SNL nominee Bowen Yang wore a tuxedo by Ermenegildo Zegna, jewelry by Tiffany & Co. and silver platform heels.
Kenan Thompson
Dan Levy
Amber Ruffin
Gillian Anderson in Chloe
In London, nominee Gillian Anderson wore a midriff-baring look by Chloe.
Cecily Strong
Ashley Nicole Black
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai
Ken and Tran Jeong
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
Anya Taylor-Joy
Emmys: Anya Taylor-Joy Is Glamorous in Dior Haute Couture, Dior Makeup and Tiffany & Co. Diamonds
-
Primetime Emmy Awards
Emmys: Jurnee Smollett Wears a Dior Dress Originally Made as a Miniature (Exclusive)
-
-
Rambling Reporter
“Evening Before” Party: MPTF Celebration Hosts Nominees Anya Taylor-Joy, Michaela Coel, Rege-Jean Page and Billy Porter
-
-
Broadway
‘Jagged Little Pill’ Producers and Actor Address Controversy, Key Changes Around Gender Non-Conforming Character