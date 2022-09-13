Emmys: All the Details on the Best Dressed Looks

From left, Zendaya, Jean Smart, Elle Fanning and Quinta Brunson were among the best-dressed stars at Monday night's Emmy Awards.

Major style was served at Monday night’s 2022 Emmys, with television’s biggest stars embracing unabashed opulence on the red carpet at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

From Lily James in shimmering Atelier Versace to Zendaya in Maison Valentino and Elle Fanning in a strapless black and pink silk gown meant to evoke thoughts of golden-age Hollywood (by her The Great costume designer Sharon Long), leading ladies indeed were in the mood to channel glamour on Monday evening.

Many of Hollywood’s most stylish men likewise opted for elevated suiting that prove the male-peacock trend shows no signs of slowing. White suits were an early trend on the Emmys red carpet, including Andrew Garfield in Zegna and Succession‘s Nicholas Braun in a double-breasted design by Dior Men.

Here are all the details on the looks at the 2022 Emmys that sparked a social-media frenzy from the moment the red carpet opened.

Zendaya in Maison Valentino

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The Euphoria winner for lead actress and her style architect, Law Roach, once again put together a flawless look, a strapless silk gown with bow belt by Maison Valentino, paired with jewels by Bulgari, including the piece that dominated the night’s jewelry trends: a diamond choker.

Amanda Seyfried in Armani Privé

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The winner for her role as Elizabeth Holmes in Hulu’s The Dropout noted on the red carpet that she felt like a mermaid in this shimmering blush pink strapless gown by Giorgio Armani Privé, crafted of crystal mesh with a crinoline detail along the neckline. Seyfried finished the look with Cartier jewels in diamonds and platinum.

Jean Smart in Christian Siriano

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

A winner for best lead actress in a comedy series for her role in Hacks, Smart also took home the trophy last year, while a missed opportunity in 2021 inspired her look for this year. On the red carpet, she noted of her Christian Siriano crepe gown with asymmetrical portrait neckline, “He made it for me last year, but I wore something else instead. [This year] we saw this and said, ‘This is fabulous, what were we thinking?'” Smart paired the gown with diamond earrings and rings by Rahaminov Diamonds.

Elle Fanning in Sharon Long

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

The star of The Great said on the red carpet that she wanted to channel the glamour of Hollywood’s golden age, when costume designers also created red-carpet looks: “When Edith Head would design a dress for Grace Kelly to wear to the Oscars,” said Fanning. With that in mind, she worked with The Great‘s costume designer, Sharon Long (who won her own Creative Arts Emmy last week), to create this strapless black silk gown with pink lining and pink silk flowers on the bodice.

Sarah Paulson in Louis Vuitton

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Nominated for her role as Linda Tripp in Impeachment: American Crime Story, Paulson always serves up forward-thinking looks on red carpets. On Monday night, her navy silk top and hand-pleated skirt with leather-embellished belt was a custom look by Louis Vuitton. She finished the look with an on-trend diamond high-jewelry choker by Boucheron.

Lily James in Atelier Versace

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Metallic gowns were a major trend on the Emmys red carpet, starting with James, nominated for outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie. The Pam & Tommy star wore a draped bronze metallic-mesh ruched gown by Atelier Versace, paired with a variety of diamonds by De Beers Jewellers.

Quinta Brunson in Dolce & Gabbana

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Also embracing the night’s metallic trend was the Abbott Elementary star, writer and producer, who wore a custom copper-hued Dolce & Gabbana gown with a beautifully crafted strapless bodice. “I wanted something that made me feel a little va-va voom while also feeling a little respectful, because I’m doing three jobs at once as the actress, producer and writer,” winner Brunson said on the red carpet.

Christina Ricci in Fendi Couture

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

A nominee for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for her role in Yellowjackets, Christina Ricci was rumored to be changing things up for her Emmys look prior to her arrival, and she didn’t disappoint in this sleek sleeveless gown embroidered all over with sequins, from the Fendi Couture Fall/Winter 2022 collection.

Kerry Washington in Elie Saab Couture

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

High-low gowns were also a red-carpet trend at the Emmys, but Kerry Washington propelled the look of her Elie Saab Couture dress with silk flowers at the shoulder and waist and extended train further into high-fashion territory with the inclusion of black tights by Wolford. Diamonds by Bulgari and Christian Louboutin’s So Kate pumps completed the look.

Bowen Yang in Etro

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

The outstanding supporting actor nominee for Saturday Night Live worked with stylist Michael Fisher, who put together this Etro tuxedo with embroidered suit jacket, paired with an Eton shirt, Christian Louboutin shoes, and Vacheron Constantin watch.

Lee Jung-jae in Gucci

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

The lead actor winner for Squid Game wore a head-to-toe look by Gucci that included a black double-breasted peak-lapel suit with leather trim and stud details, paired with a blue cotton shirt, black leather tie and black leather boots.

Nicholas Braun in Dior Men

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Everyone’s favorite Greg was nominated for best supporting actor for Succession, and wore a white wool and silk oblique double-breasted tuxedo with a white cotton shirt and black leather oxfords, all from Dior’s men’s collection, paired with Fred Leighton’s Art Deco Diamond Clips Brooch in platinum and a ring by De Beers Jewellers.

Andrew Garfield in Zegna

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

The best lead actor nominee for Under the Banner of Heaven once again inspired a Twitter frenzy with his arrival in a white jacquard silk and mohair jacket with satin peak lapels, tonal wool mohair trousers and a cotton and silk dress shirt, all by Zegna Made-to-Measure, paired with an Omega watch.

Bob Odenkirk in Dior Men

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

An audience and industry favorite, nominee Better Call Saul‘s Odenkirk looked sleek and stylish in a navy wool and silk peak-lapel tuxedo and black cotton shirt from Dior’s men’s collection and black patent-leather oxfords.

Seth Meyers in Dolce & Gabbana

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

A double nominee this year as both host and executive producer of Late Night with Seth Meyers, the comedian and former Saturday Night Live head writer opted for a classic black tuxedo with peak satin lapels and white tuxedo shirt and black-patent shoes, all by Dolce & Gabbana.