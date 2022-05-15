Ethical Jewelry Stunners for Cannes’ Red Carpet

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Empriyal x Gemfields

Ethically mined carved and faceted Zambian emeralds (24.4 carats) are set in diamond-embellished 14-karat net gold on these leaf-inspired earrings, a Gemfields collaboration with Jaipur-based Empriyal; price upon request, Gemfields.com

Zambian emeralds Courtesy of Brand

Tiffany & Co.

Responsibly sourced diamonds (totaling more than 14 carats) are set in platinum on this dandelion-inspired bracelet from Tiffany & Co.’s 2022 “Botanica” Blue Book collection; price upon request, at Tiffany & Co., Beverly Hills

Dandelion-inspired platinum bracelet from the 2022 “Botanica” Blue Book collection Courtesy of Brand

Emily P. Wheeler

Los Angeles-based designer Emily P. Wheeler crafted her one-of-a-kind Namya ring with an oval-cut vintage Burmese spinel at the center, surrounded by ethically sourced diamonds and spinels in different cuts, all set in 18-karat rose and black gold; $64,000, Emilypwheeler.com

Namya ring Courtesy of Brand

Chopard

Inspired by Charlie Chaplin’s City Lights, this rose brooch with articulated petals from Chopard’s Red Carpet Collection features 38.21 carats of ethically sourced diamonds set in 18-karat white Fairmined gold and black titanium; price upon request, at Chopard, South Coast Plaza

Rose brooch from Chopard’s Red Carpet Collection Courtesy of Brand

Fred Leighton

A sustainable vintage choice, this circa 1920s hinged bangle highlights a pair of emeralds (about 2.25 carats) within panels featuring 9.75 carats of old European and single-cut diamonds set in platinum with black enamel detailing; $100,000, at Fred Leighton, New York or Fredleighton.com

Circa 1920s hinged bangle Courtesy of Brand

Loquet London

Recycled 14-karat gold is used to craft this Loquet London’s Miasol locket, embellished with emeralds and diamonds and featuring a customizable selection of charms; starting at $7,500, Loquetlondon.com

Miasol locket Courtesy of Brand

Messika

A 15.8-carat ethically mined yellow diamond is the highlight of Messika’s Joaillerie Solitaire Diamant Jaune ring, set in 18-karat Fairmined gold; price upon request, at Messika, Los Angeles

Messika’s Joaillerie Solitaire Diamant Jaune ring Courtesy of Brand

Vrai

More than 50 lab-created diamonds are highlighted in six different cuts and set in 14-karat gold on Vrai’s made-to-order Illuminate Choker; $58,500, Vrai.com

Vrai’s made-to-order Illuminate Choker Courtesy of Brand

Pomellato

A Japanese mending technique known as kintsugi was used to repair this one-of-a-kind Venus cameo, which was then set in a frame of Fairmined rose gold with brown pavé diamonds, hung on a rose-gold chain; $130,000, at Pomellato, Beverly Hills

Venus cameo set Courtesy of Brand

