Ethical Jewelry Stunners for Cannes’ Red Carpet

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.
Empriyal x Gemfields
Ethically mined carved and faceted Zambian emeralds (24.4 carats) are set in diamond-embellished 14-karat net gold on these leaf-inspired earrings, a Gemfields collaboration with Jaipur-based Empriyal; price upon request, Gemfields.com
Tiffany & Co.
Responsibly sourced diamonds (totaling more than 14 carats) are set in platinum on this dandelion-inspired bracelet from Tiffany & Co.’s 2022 “Botanica” Blue Book collection; price upon request, at Tiffany & Co., Beverly Hills
Emily P. Wheeler
Los Angeles-based designer Emily P. Wheeler crafted her one-of-a-kind Namya ring with an oval-cut vintage Burmese spinel at the center, surrounded by ethically sourced diamonds and spinels in different cuts, all set in 18-karat rose and black gold; $64,000, Emilypwheeler.com
Chopard
Inspired by Charlie Chaplin’s City Lights, this rose brooch with articulated petals from Chopard’s Red Carpet Collection features 38.21 carats of ethically sourced diamonds set in 18-karat white Fairmined gold and black titanium; price upon request, at Chopard, South Coast Plaza
Fred Leighton
A sustainable vintage choice, this circa 1920s hinged bangle highlights a pair of emeralds (about 2.25 carats) within panels featuring 9.75 carats of old European and single-cut diamonds set in platinum with black enamel detailing; $100,000, at Fred Leighton, New York or Fredleighton.com
Loquet London
Recycled 14-karat gold is used to craft this Loquet London’s Miasol locket, embellished with emeralds and diamonds and featuring a customizable selection of charms; starting at $7,500, Loquetlondon.com
Messika
A 15.8-carat ethically mined yellow diamond is the highlight of Messika’s Joaillerie Solitaire Diamant Jaune ring, set in 18-karat Fairmined gold; price upon request, at Messika, Los Angeles
Vrai
More than 50 lab-created diamonds are highlighted in six different cuts and set in 14-karat gold on Vrai’s made-to-order Illuminate Choker; $58,500, Vrai.com
Pomellato
A Japanese mending technique known as kintsugi was used to repair this one-of-a-kind Venus cameo, which was then set in a frame of Fairmined rose gold with brown pavé diamonds, hung on a rose-gold chain; $130,000, at Pomellato, Beverly Hills
A version of this story first appeared in the May 10 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.
