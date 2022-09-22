Stylists to A-List Stars Share Their Fall Fashion Picks for Men

- Share this article on Facebook
Ilaria Urbinati
Clients: Chris Evans, Dwayne Johnson, Adam Scott
“I’m never not excited about sweater season and am currently obsessed with all the preppy and grunge options coming out this fall. Love all the bright, colorful Marni mohair sweaters and the Fair Isle options from brands like Sacai and Howlin.'”
Linda Medvene
Clients: Sterling K. Brown, Denzel Washington
“We haven’t brought suits out in a while, so to put a little color on now is fun. It makes people smile and gives us a bit of hope. I’m kind of obsessed with hot pink on a guy. Sterling [K. Brown] recently wore a fuchsia Nemer Saadé suit on The Tonight Show. It’s so fresh and fun. I think that’s what we are after now in fashion.”
Jeanne Yang
Clients: Simu Liu, Jason Momoa, Keanu Reeves, Taika Waititi
“Shifting into office gear is going to be hard, but drawstring trousers have made the transition from sweats at home to a more work-appropriate look much easier. They afford such a cool, modern look and are available at all price points.”
Andrew Weitz
Clients: Tom Brady, executive stylist to Ari Emanuel
“Say hello to the new ‘blazer’ for men. This leather trucker is a great addition to a man’s closet. I recommend this piece to many of my clients as it makes both a stylish and professional statement. Dress this piece up or down to give you that elevated business casual look or a casual vibe. For the man who wants to feel like a rock star. Well-tailored and super stylish.”
Ugo Mozie
Clients: Jon Batiste, Maluma, Stevie Wonder
“My favorite accessory for the season is a good watch. The Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Music Edition was inspired by music frequencies and is super dope — like no other watch on the market right now. It’s the perfect mix of cool and chic. A true timeless statement.”
Britt Theodora
Clients: Pete Davidson, Justine Sky, Elliot Page
“I’m super excited about designers incorporating knits in accessories. Fendi has a new baguette launching in chocolate brown or mint cashmere.”
This story first appeared in the Sept. 16 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.
