Hollywood’s A-list Stylists Reveal Their Top Fall Fashion Picks for Women

Tara Swennen
Clients: Matthew McConaughey, Kristen Stewart, Constance Wu
https://go.skimresources.com?id=87443X1644750&xs=1&xcust=THR–fallfashionwomenprint091622&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.prada.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fwomen%2Fready_to_wear%2Fshirts_and_tops%2Fproducts.Ribbed_knit_jersey_tank_top.39546X_10Z0_F0009_S_222.html
“Sporty aesthetics and accessories were prominent on the runways this season, as was leather. I love the combination of the two, only made vegan with these classic Adidas Sambas.”
“The timeless basic white tank always remains in style, but this fall Miuccia Prada specialized this classic by adding her celebrated triangle, amping it up to an iconic level.”
Jessica Paster
Clients: Maria Bakalova, Emily Blunt, Aubrey Plaza
“I’m loving the long hemlines for fall, but instead of a cropped shirt, I love this skirt paired with
an oversize sweater.”
Holly White
Clients: Michelle Dockery, Tom Hiddleston
“The Balenciaga hourglass coat is going to be my go-to once it’s cool enough, with a T-shirt, jeans and boots. I love playing around with textures (leather, velvet, satin, lace) to keep my all-black looks interesting.”
“Black leather knee-high boots are going to be a staple in my wardrobe for fall-winter. They elevate any look and instantly give it some edge. This season, I am lusting after the Givenchy boots, recently worn by my client Milly Alcock.”
Tanya Gill
Clients: Producer Cindy Cowan, Lisa Marie Presley, Diane Warren
“I love graphic geometric patterns, and this jacquard fabric tote from Prada would go with everything from a black suit to a winter white cocktail dress for a business lunch.”
“Saw these boots and had to have them. I was thinking about the concept of a ‘forever’ wardrobe since we all need to shop with a more sustainable mindset these days. These are beyond fashion. They are iconic classics that I will treasure forever.”
Cristina Ehrlich
Clients: Penélope Cruz, Tina Fey, Natasha Lyonne, Jane Fonda
“This phone case is chic and functional to be a main accessory. Wear it as a crossbody when doing work through the day.”
“This jacket is functional to layer and has a dressy element for going out. The coating on this material can take it from day to night.”
Jamie Mizrahi
Clients: Adele, Ariana Grande, Riley Keough
“A non-logo, simple sneaker that can go with anything, The Row’s pared-back design feels on trend.”
“The perfect fall sweater to wear day or night, a navy turtleneck is forever. Layering sweaters under dresses for fall is a trend I can’t wait to wear.”
Britt Theodora
Clients: Pete Davidson, Justine Sky, Elliot Page
“I’m super excited about designers incorporating knits in accessories. Fendi has a new baguette launching in chocolate brown or mint cashmere.”
“I’m definitely obsessed with white denim this fall. I think we’ll be in lighter, brighter territory with beautiful white denim staple pieces.”
Erin Walsh
Clients: Alison Brie, Anne Hathaway, Freida Pinto
“Think big with chunky platform shoes as a good go-to, whether with a suit, jeans or miniskirt. Hello, Barbiecore!”
“I think we will be seeing more suiting, including three-piece options with exaggerated proportions, generous lily-cut trousers, and vests. It’s a part of women dressing to feel empowered and at ease.”
This story first appeared in the Sept. 16 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.
