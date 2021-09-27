Fall’s Hot Trends, From Body-Baring Cut-Outs to Elevated Denim, Seen on Hollywood’s Red Carpets

BODY-BARING CUTOUTS

After debuting just two years ago at Paris Fashion Week, Lebanese American designer Eli Mizrahi’s Mônot label seems to be showing up on nearly every star in recent months, riding high amid a craze for dresses with intricate and revealing cutouts. Mizrahi tells THR that his aim was to “create a sophisticated label with couture-level execution at an attainable price point.” With prices ranging from $350 to upward of $1,300 for technically sewn gowns and fitted skirts, the Beirut- and New York-based brand — which the designer says is known for its “simple shapes” and “minimalist designs” — has been spotted on Kate Hudson and Demi Moore during the Venice Film Festival, Mj Rodriguez at the BET Awards and Halle Bailey at the VMAs. Hudson’s thigh-baring black dress was a particular standout with no fewer than nine cutouts. Says the designer, who arrived in New York at age 13 as a political refugee, “My goal from the beginning was to create beautiful occasion-wear that spoke to all women.” — MALIK PEAY

Thandiwe Newton wear Brandon Maxwell on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! Courtesy of ABC/Randy Holmes

POWERFUL COLOR

Super-saturated hues dominated fall 2021 runways at houses including Gucci, Prada and Versace. And one of the most glamorous celebrity outings in bold color recently was Reminiscence star Thandiwe Newton in a sheer and vibrantly hued dress by Brandon Maxwell for an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! It captivated with celestial puff sleeves, delicate pleating and a dainty bow at the waistline. Dazzling boots by Paris Texas accentuate the punch of the bright highlighter yellow. “For fall, people should be looking for color — the colors that bring them joy and help them step back into what makes them feel empowered, joyful and strong,” says Newton’s stylist, Erin Walsh. “Let’s use our clothes to help us be and feel better and more brave and beautiful. Why not?”

Lupita Nyong’o in Atelier Versace. Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images

ELEVATED DENIM

“Every season, you refresh your denim wardrobe, first and foremost,” says stylist Micaela Erlanger, giving advice appropriate for both autumn and the current red carpet revival of dressed-up denim. To outfit her client Lupita Nyong’o for the Met Gala, Erlanger worked with Atelier Versace on a gown inspired by Gianni Versace’s iconic ’90s Jeans Couture collections. “It was so over-the-top. It was so fabulous,” she says. The Oscar winner’s asymmetrical showstopper features the fashion house’s famed corsetry, intricate top-stitching and brilliant Swarovski crystal detailing. “Then we topped it off with 134 carats of De Beers diamonds,” says Erlanger. “Because denim and diamonds go hand in hand, in my book, as a way to make denim couture.”

MODERN SUITING

“It felt fresh to wear a suit to a premiere — actually, just to wear pants in general,” says Erica Cloud about Awkwafina’s cream and red tuxedo by Lanvin for the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings debut in August. “I’m tired of the expectation for women to always wear skirts or dresses. Awkwafina is so cool and effortless that I felt this look reflected that.” Cloud emphasized comfort and ease as well as meaningful details to celebrate the historic occasion. “I also wanted to incorporate a bit of red since it is a running color through the film,” she says of the jacket’s embellished lapels.

Jurnee Smollett in Alexandre Vauthier Couture. Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

Awkwafina in Lanvin. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

EDGY BUT EASY JUMPSUITS

For the MTV Movie Awards in May, stylist Alexandra Mandelkorn outfitted Jurnee Smollett, the newly announced star of her own Black Canary feature, in a fearless draped and cutout jumpsuit, with matching stiletto boots, by Alexandre Vauthier Couture. “We were inspired by strong, superhero women and what that would look like on a red carpet — but still high fashion,” says the stylist. “Jurnee isn’t afraid to be bold and unexpected on the red carpet. As someone who plays so many badass characters, it’s not surprising she isn’t afraid to take risks.” Mandelkorn sees jumpsuits — worn recently by the likes of Jessica Chastain, Olivia Rodrigo and Kim Kardashian — as the perfect staple for a busy fall: “You just throw it on, add a boot and an earring, and you’re good to go.”

