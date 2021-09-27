Meet Three On-the-Rise Fashion Designers Worn by Rege-Jean Page, Charlize Theron and More

DZOJCHEN

Dzojchen’s big moment arrived in 2018 when Chadwick Boseman, styled by Ashley Weston, wore a spectacular black-and-white-patterned ensemble to the Asian premiere of Black Panther in Seoul. “That literally was a turning point for us,” says founder Chelsea Scott-Blackhall. “The brand is born out of paradox and duality. I love that synergy of East and West — and not taking things too far — but also just having nuances. And [Boseman] got it.” The Singapore-based label, which also has offices in New York, started as a denim brand in 2009 before introducing its now-signature kimono suit in 2014. It began catching Hollywood’s attention with its distinct bespoke tailoring. More recent celebrity moments include Regé-Jean Page on Saturday Night Live, Maluma at last year’s AMAs and a silky pajama suit for Michael B. Jordan (seen in viral vacation photos).

CONG TRI

Before launching his label in 2009, self-taught designer Nguyen Cong Tri already was a favorite of Vietnam’s celebrities. His entrée stateside arrived when Rihanna and Katy Perry embraced his inventive silhouettes, dramatic draping and intricate cutouts, with Perry enlisting Nguyen to create costumes for her 2017 Witness tour. In January 2019, Cong Tri debuted at New York Fashion Week. A month later, Kate Bosworth wore a ripped-from-the-runway canary yellow and crystal-embellished gown to the Vanity Fair Oscar party. Over the past two years, Cong Tri’s A-list moments have grown exponentially to include Beyoncé, styled by Zerina Akers, in gilded ruched velvet at the Lion King premiere and Charlize Theron, with Leslie Fremar, in an ornamented sheer blouse on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Regularly working with stylist duo Wayman + Micah, Nguyen felt especially moved by Kelly Marie Tran wearing Cong Tri twice during her Raya and the Last Dragon promotional tour. “The designs reveal the beauty of modern, powerful women. [Her] ethereal pleated beige silk gown feels powerful and luxurious,” says Nguyen, who plans to open flagships overseas. “Kelly Marie Tran is an excellent actress and the pride of Asia. Her strength inspires me and embodies the spirit of my designs.”

ATAFO

With roots in the Nigerian entertainment and fashion industries, former marketing executive Mai Atafo has grown his brand into full luxury menswear, womenswear and bridal collections over the past 15 years — and has become a homegrown style icon himself. Nigerian stars flock to his custom designs for tailoring expertise, bold color play and exquisite embellishments. At Arise Fashion Week in 2019, supermodel Naomi Campbell closed his runway show. After South African actress Thuso Mbedu, styled by Wayman + Micah, accepted her Hollywood Critics Association Award for The Underground Railroad in his red tulle gown, the designer decided to expand his Hollywood exposure, especially with bespoke menswear. “When we get the chance, we will kill it,” says Atafo, adding, “We’re working on a full hand-beaded velvet tuxedo, and it is not like anything that I have seen out there.” — F.S.H.

