Five Dazzling Diamond Watches for Awards Season

These high-wattage jewelry watches can’t help but spark the right kind of attention

A subtle glance at the time at an awards event is both effortless and stylish, thanks to the latest in high-jewelry diamond watches.

Chanel

Chanel Courtesy of Brand

Limited to 12 pieces, the J12 Baguette Diamond Star is fully embellished in 906 baguette-cut diamonds totaling 35.67 carats, including on the self-winding timepiece’s oscillating weight (viewed through the sapphire crystal caseback) and is water resistant to 50 meters. Whitney Peak wore Chanel at the Academy Museum Gala in October ; price upon request, at Chanel Fine Jewelry, Beverly Hills and chanel.com

Cartier

Cartier Courtesy of Brand

French for “cushion,” the Coussin de Cartier watch with quartz movement sports a 39.3 x 32 mm case set with 1,011 brilliant-cut diamonds totaling 5.45 carats on 18-karat white gold, all on a navy calfskin strap. Gugu Mbatha-Raw wore the brand to a recent premiere; $70,500, at Cartier, Beverly Hills and cartier.com

Van Cleef & Arpels

Van Cleef & Arpels Courtesy of Brand

From the Poetic Complications collection, the 40mm Lady Arpels Ballerine Enchantée Or Rose watch in rose gold features 418 diamonds totaling 13.67 carats on the 18-karat rose-gold case and bracelet, while the ballerina on the guillochéd enamel dial is crafted of white gold, enamel and rose- and round-cut diamonds. Catriona Balfe wore the brand during the 2022 awards season; $212,000, at Van Cleef & Arpels, Beverly Hills and vancleefarpels.com

Piaget

Piaget Courtesy of Brand

The automatic Polo Date High Jewelry watch is crafted of 1,756 diamonds totaling 8.12 carats, set in a rhodium-finished 18-karat white gold; price upon request, at Piaget, South Coast Plaza, Costa Mesa and piaget.com

Jacob & Co.

Jacob & Co. Courtesy of Brand

The Boutique Ashoka-Cut Diamond high-jewelry watch is embellished with 168 Ashoka diamonds totaling more than 51.15 carats, set in 18-karat white gold; $580,000, at Jacob & Co., New York and jacobandco.com

A version of this story first appeared in the Nov. 9 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.