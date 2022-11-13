×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Five Dazzling Diamond Watches for Awards Season

These high-wattage sparklers, from brands including Chanel, Cartier and Piaget, are sure to spark attention on fall’s red carpets.

These high-wattage jewelry watches can’t help but spark the right kind of attention
These high-wattage jewelry watches can’t help but spark the right kind of attention Courtesy of Brand (3)

A subtle glance at the time at an awards event is both effortless and stylish, thanks to the latest in high-jewelry diamond watches.

Chanel

Chanel Limited to 12 pieces, the J12 Baguette Diamond Star is covered in 906 baguette-cut diamonds totaling 35.67 carats. Whitney Peak wore Chanel at the Academy Museum Gala; price upon request, at Chanel Fine Jewelry, Beverly Hills
Chanel Courtesy of Brand

Limited to 12 pieces, the J12 Baguette Diamond Star is fully embellished in 906 baguette-cut diamonds totaling 35.67 carats, including on the self-winding timepiece’s oscillating weight (viewed through the sapphire crystal caseback) and is water resistant to 50 meters. Whitney Peak wore Chanel at the Academy Museum Gala in October ; price upon request, at Chanel Fine Jewelry, Beverly Hills and chanel.com

Related Stories

Prized for its durability but also fetching a premium because of the difficulty of working with such a tough material, this gleaming metal is all the rage for the latest status timepieces this fall
Lifestyle

The Best New Platinum Watches for Men

Lifestyle

Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour Takes Over L.A. with City-Wide Pop-Ups

Cartier

Cartier French for “cushion,” the Coussin de Cartier watch with quartz movement sports a 39.3 x 32.0mm case set with 1,011 brilliant-cut diamonds totaling 5.45 carats on 18-karat white gold, all on a navy calfskin strap. Gugu Mbatha-Raw wore the brand to a recent premiere; $70,500, at Cartier, Beverly Hills
Cartier Courtesy of Brand

French for “cushion,” the Coussin de Cartier watch with quartz movement sports a 39.3 x 32 mm case set with 1,011 brilliant-cut diamonds totaling 5.45 carats on 18-karat white gold, all on a navy calfskin strap. Gugu Mbatha-Raw wore the brand to a recent premiere; $70,500, at Cartier, Beverly Hills and cartier.com

Van Cleef & Arpels

Van Cleef & Arpels The 40mm Lady Arpels Ballerine Enchantée Or Rose watch in rose gold features 418 diamonds totaling 13.67 carats and a ballerina crafted of white gold, enamel and diamonds. Catriona Balfe wore the brand during the 2022 awards season; $212,000, at Van Cleef & Arpels, Beverly Hills
Van Cleef & Arpels Courtesy of Brand

From the Poetic Complications collection, the 40mm Lady Arpels Ballerine Enchantée Or Rose watch in rose gold features 418 diamonds totaling 13.67 carats on the 18-karat rose-gold case and bracelet, while the ballerina on the guillochéd enamel dial is crafted of white gold, enamel and rose- and round-cut diamonds. Catriona Balfe wore the brand during the 2022 awards season; $212,000, at Van Cleef & Arpels, Beverly Hills and vancleefarpels.com

Piaget

Piaget The automatic Polo Date High Jewelry watch is crafted of 1,756 diamonds totaling 8.12 carats, set in a rhodium-finished 18-karat white gold; price upon request, at Piaget, South Coast Plaza, Costa Mesa
Piaget Courtesy of Brand

The automatic Polo Date High Jewelry watch is crafted of 1,756 diamonds totaling 8.12 carats, set in a rhodium-finished 18-karat white gold; price upon request, at Piaget, South Coast Plaza, Costa Mesa and piaget.com

Jacob & Co.

Jacob & Co. The Boutique Ashoka-Cut Diamond high-jewelry watch is embellished with 168 Ashoka diamonds totaling more than 51.15 carats, set in 18-karat white gold; $580,000, at Jacob & Co., New York
Jacob & Co. Courtesy of Brand

The Boutique Ashoka-Cut Diamond high-jewelry watch is embellished with 168 Ashoka diamonds totaling more than 51.15 carats, set in 18-karat white gold; $580,000, at Jacob & Co., New York and jacobandco.com

A version of this story first appeared in the Nov. 9 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad