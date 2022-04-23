Gal Gadot Talks Starring in Tiffany & Co.’s Flower-Inspired High-Jewelry Campaign

Gal Gadot has been wearing Tiffany & Co. jewels on red carpets for several seasons, while the jewelry house’s most iconic stone also found its way onto her neck in her latest film, Death on the Nile. Now the Wonder Woman star has put an official stamp on the relationship by appearing in the status brand’s latest ad campaign.

And this isn’t just any campaign; it’s the first set of Tiffany & Co. ad images devoted exclusively to its Blue Book collection, the house’s designation for its one-of-a-kind high-jewelry designs that represent the pinnacle of handcraft, and which are typically purchased by private clients around the globe. Gadot shot the campaign in Los Angeles in October 2021 with photographer Dan Jackson, whose other clients include Dior, Helmut Lang and Armani Fragrances.

Dubbed Botanica, Tiffany & Co.’s 2022 high-jewelry Blue Book collection indeed puts a focus on nature themes. Among the standout pieces from the collection is the “Dandelion” necklace, a transformable design that can be worn five different ways, starting with a medallion pendant that resembles the flower in its late stages, before its feathery white seeds disperse in the wind. Because high jewelry often showcases significant stones, the medallion features a round brilliant diamond totaling more than 12 carats at its center. An emerald-cut aquamarine totaling more than 31 carats also is offered in the set and can be worn on either the included baguette-diamond choker or long diamond-accented chain necklace.

“This was one of my favorite campaigns to shoot,” Gadot tells The Hollywood Reporter exclusively. “I’ve never seen anything quite as stunning as the Botanica Dandelion necklace we shot. Tiffany’s diamonds and craftsmanship are truly unparalleled.”

Gal Gadot in Tiffany & Co.’s new campaign wearing a high-jewelry orchid brooch Tiffany & Co.

Gadot is also seen in the collection’s “Thistle” necklace, which contrasts pyramid-cut Australian sapphires set to resemble the spiky texture of the titular flower with the platinum hue of a sizable South Sea pearl, all set in platinum. Gadot also wears an orchid-inspired brooch (seen above) that blends petals embellished with rose-cut diamonds set in platinum with a brushstroke detail of 18-karat yellow gold; in the center of the orchid sits a pear-shaped diamond of more than three carats. A diamond-adorned stem, meanwhile, can be removed so the brooch can be worn as a pendant.

“It’s such an honor to be included in this Tiffany campaign,” Gadot adds. “The pieces I am wearing from the 2022 Blue Book collection Botanica are some of my favorites, as they are inspired by the most beautiful flowers: the dandelion and orchid.”

Completing the campaign is a selection of images in which Gadot wears pieces by Jean Schlumberger, the famed jewelry designer who created some of the house’s most celebrated designs — including the iconic “Bird on a Rock” brooch — between 1956 and his retirement in the late 1970s.

Gal Gadot shoots her new high-jewelry campaign for Tiffany & Co. Tiffany & Co.

This is far from Gadot’s first experience with unique pieces from the Tiffany & Co. collection. As a presenter at the 2021 Golden Globe Awards, she wore a Blue Book necklace that featured an emerald-cut, bi-color zoisite that totaled more than 48 carats and was set on a lengthy, diamond-set chain of 18-karat yellow gold.

But in Gadot’s most recent film, the Kenneth Branagh-directed Death on the Nile, the actress wore a re-creation of what is indisputably the most famous piece in the house’s archives: the Tiffany Diamond, a 128.54-carat cushion-cut yellow diamond featuring 82 facets and set on a diamond-embellished necklace. Lady Gaga wore the genuine article to the 2019 Academy Awards, while the famed jewel also has adorned the necks of Audrey Hepburn in a publicity photo for 1961’s Breakfast at Tiffany’s and Beyoncé in a 2021 Tiffany & Co. campaign.

All of which is to say, Gadot is in good company. “Gal Gadot is more than a house ambassador. She epitomizes the effortless glamour, sheer sophistication and sense of modernity that Blue Book represents,” said Alexandre Arnault, executive vice president of product and communication for Tiffany & Co., in a statement. “We are thrilled that she is the face of the new Botanica campaign.”